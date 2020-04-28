Netflix Buys Quarantine Anthology Series ‘Social Distance’ from ‘OITNB’ Team

Netflix has ordered Social Distance, a scripted anthology series from Jenji Kohan and the team behind Orange Is the New Black that will dramatize our current moment in quarantine. I don’t know about you, but this is one of the last things I’d want to watch right now, let alone in a post-pandemic future, though I suppose the right story and the right stars could lure me in.

Kohan and her OITNB team of Tara Herrmann, Blake McCormick and Hilary Weisman Graham, will all serve as executive producers on the series, which will see Diego Velasco will direct and serve as co-executive producer. Graham will write all the scripts and serve as showrunner. Here’s how the producers describe the show in a joint statement:

“Our job as storytellers is to reflect reality, and in this new, bizarre, bewildering reality we are all experiencing, we feel passionate about finding connection as we all remain at a distance. We’ve been inspired to create an anthology series that tells stories about the current moment we are living through — the unique, personal, deeply human stories that illustrate how we are living apart, together. We are challenging ourselves to do something new: To create and produce virtually so that our cast and crew can stay healthy and safe. Writers never physically meet during the writing process. Our director, Diego Velasco, directs our talent remotely. Our showrunner, Hilary Weisman Graham, runs production from her living room. The cast not only acts, but also films themselves at home. The experience of social distancing is currently universal, but no individual story is the same. Through a broad spectrum of tales and moments, some seismic and some mundane, we hope to capture a moment in time. And we hope that Social Distance will help people feel closer to one another.”

It’s one thing for Saturday Night Live cast members to shoot short sketches from home, or for the cast of Parks and Recreation to virtually reunite for a charity special, but an entire Netflix series featuring actors filming themselves at home, likely featuring multiple FaceTime and Zoom calls? No thanks! I’ve had my fill, so I’m good.

There’s no word on how many episodes there will be, or when Social Distance will debut, but expect Netflix to put a rush order on this thing while subscribers around the world are stuck in their homes, because as soon as stay-at-home orders are lifted, I’m not going to want to crack open a streaming service for a long, long time.