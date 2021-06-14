Although it’s a bit past the official 10-year anniversary, The Social Network is receiving a 4K restoration so you can watch Andrew Garfield’s iconic confrontation scene in Ultra HD. David Fincher’s modern masterpiece is one of the six films that will receive a re-release in 4K Ultra HD as part of the second volume of the Columbia Classics Collection. Included in this limited edition set are Anatomy of a Murder, Oliver!, Taxi Driver, Stripes, and Sense and Sensibility.

The giant box set comes with an 80-page hardbound book, over 30 hours of special features, and new essays from important cultural authors. Additionally, the collection will also include a bonus disc featuring 20 short films from the Columbia Pictures library, ranging from the Three Stooges to cartoon animations. However, the restoration of these six classic films is the true star of the set.

It’s a pretty safe argument to say that The Social Network is Fincher’s best film. Its dynamic combination of detailed visuals and sharp dialogue from Aaron Sorkin quickly won fans over, and continues to make resurgences in popular culture today. The film follows the story of Mark Zuckerberg on his journey to create Facebook, detailing its success and continuing battle for ownership.

The restoration will include:

Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision

Unrated Dolby Atmos English audio

Unrated 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio

Theatrical 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio

NEW: Theatrical Trailers

Theatrical Trailers Feature presented in high definition

Theatrical 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio

Audio Commentary with David Fincher

Audio Commentary with Aaron Sorkin & Cast

Special Feature Blu-ray Includes:

How Did They Ever Make a Movie of Facebook?

David Fincher and Jeff Cronenweth on the Visuals

Angus Wall, Kirk Baxter and Ren Klyce on Post

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and David Fincher on the Score

Ruby Skye VIP Room: Multi-Angle Scene Breakdown

In the Hall of the Mountain King: Reznor’s First Draft

Swarmatron

The other films offer a great selection of choices for viewers, presenting a range of decades and genres that’ll please any cinephile. Otto Preminger’s Anatomy of a Murder is a classic suspense flick that features the always affable Jimmy Stewart; the restoration includes a commentary with film historian Foster Hirsch. Oliver!, one of the only two musicals to ever win the Academy Award for Best Picture, includes a new sing-along and dance-along in the box set. Martin Scorsese’s Taxi Driver 4K restoration also includes the taped recording of the 2016 reunion, as well as some more background into the history and experience of New York City taxi drivers. The underrated Bill Murray comedy Stripes will add some necessary levity to the collection, as well as the lovely Ang Lee adaptation of Sense and Sensibility.

The limited-edition box set will be available on September 14. Check out the official Columbia Classic Collection: Volume 2 below.

