In J.A. Bayona's Society of the Snow, a group of young men and women are victims of a terrible plane crash in the Andes mountain range, in South America—a crash that changes the course of their lives. Distributed by Netflix, the 2023 movie tells the very real story of Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571, which crashed in the snowy mountains in 1972 while carrying the Old Christians Club rugby team from the Uruguayan capital, Montevideo. The group was en route to Santiago, Chile, where they were set to play a rugby match. Besides the team members, the list of passengers also included friends, mothers, and girlfriends that were traveling to watch the game.

On that fateful October day though, the plane fell in the Argentinian portion of the mountain range, killing 12 passengers and crew members immediately. Over the course of the 72 days that the survivors would spend in the Andes, waiting to be rescued, 17 others would die of exposure, disease, and injuries, resulting in a total of 29 deaths. The 16 remaining passengers, though, would return home in December, just two days before Christmas. During their time in the mountains, however, they would have to do the unthinkable just to remain alive, consuming the flesh of their deceased loved ones as they ran out of food.

Society of the Snow Is as Timely and Relevant as Ever

The story of the "Miracle of the Andes", as the tale of Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571 is often called, is one that crosses the mind of many a flyer when they have to board a plane. It is, after all, one of the most famous—or infamous—plane crashes in history, and one that doesn't end simply with the aircraft falling down from the sky. And if you've ever had the chance to fly over the Andes, or just an extremely turbulence-prone zone, you've certainly felt that chill in your spine associated with being stranded in the snow and forced to eat human meat.

Considering recent layoffs and the multitude of recent odd plane incidents, like the one crash-landing upside down, we've all been more than a little scared of flying nowadays. Horror stories from the past, such as the one depicted in Society of the Snow, seem to do nothing more than make us even more terrified. However, more often than not, we need to face the harsh realities of life and move on no matter what. In other words, we need to board that flight no matter how much our legs tremble. And, hey, maybe watching a movie like Society of the Snow before take-off—or even as you fly from one continent to another—might not be such a bad idea. While it can be anxiety-inducing, the movie can also work as the perfect exposure therapy, helping you face your worst fears in a controlled environment.

‘Society of the Snow’ Takes a Realistic Approach to Its Story

Image via Netflix

The first thing you need to take into consideration is that therapy isn't meant to lie to you. Your therapist is not supposed to tell you that everything will always be okay nor that snakes wreaking havoc aboard your airplane is a likely scenario. A therapist's job is to make you feel at ease with what could possibly happen in your life, and by leaning on a real story, Society of the Snow creates the most perfect plane-related horror there is. Bayona avoids the most common pitfalls of telling deeply emotional stories like this one, such as making it too inspirational or even somewhat religious—something that can't be said for other movies that tackled the so-called "Miracle of the Andes." Instead, the director takes a very matter-of-fact approach to what goes down in the story, showing the pain, the despair, and the hope of the survivors for what it is in lieu of dressing it with more spiritual outfits.

A great example of Bayona's approach to the story is the plane crash scene itself. Leaning heavily on sound effects instead of music, the director, alongside sound designer Oriol Tarragó and composer Michael Giacchino, creates a harrowing scene with deafening engine screeches and an unexpected music-like sound at the end. "At the very end, the survivors will tell you the worst moment is once they finally crashed against the snow and all the seats crushed like an accordion," Bayona told The Wrap. It's a terrifying conclusion to a scene in which bones crack loudly and people are thrown around like ragdolls—an effect achieved through digital doubles, as explained by VFX supervisor Félix Bergés: "All the wide shots are fully CG via animation," he said in an interview with before and after. "For the final shot before the crash, we have tried to use the actors as much as possible. The actors that you see in the shot are real until the very, very last moment when we do a take-over to the digi-doubles."

The result is probably the most realistic plane crash to ever appear on a movie or TV screen. If you've ever wondered what it's like inside an aircraft at the exact moment of collision, well, wonder no more. From the comfort of your home, you can now have a pretty close idea of what it would feel like, perhaps with the exception of the bodies and the loose seats hitting you in the head. But Society of the Snow doesn't end in the crash. In fact, that is only the beginning.

‘Society of the Snow’ Tackles What Happens After the Crash