The Big Picture Netflix is releasing a new movie called Society of the Snow, based on a true story from 1972 about a group of plane crash survivors in the Andes Mountains.

The trailer focuses on the group's struggle for survival in harsh conditions and emphasizes the traumatic effect the crash had on them.

Directed by J.A. Bayona, the film is based on the book I Had to Survive and features a talented cast.

Netflix is diving back into true story territory as it gears up to release its upcoming feature Society of the Snow. The film is based on a true story from 1972, in which a group of passengers survived a plane crash. Today, the streamer unveiled the first teaser for the film, offering only a small taste of the harrowing conditions the survivors endured. At the time of this writing, Netflix has not yet set a release date for the film.

Society of the Snow follows a Uruguayan rugby team on board the Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571 on their way to Chile. When the flight reached the Andes Mountains, it crashed, with only 29 of the 45 passengers initially surviving. Afterward, the group is now in a hostile and nearly inaccessible environment. So, they must do whatever is necessary in order to survive — which would be three months stranded until they were eventually rescued.

The trailer begins as someone takes photos to commemorate the trip, first with group shots on the plane — before everything goes wrong. The next photos then chronicle the aftermath of the crash, as a man narrates and wonders, "What happens when the world deserts you?" As the trailer continues, it shifts the focus to the group as they fight for survival in the harsh, snowy conditions. It's also worth noting that the trailer doesn't focus on the crash itself, instead reminding viewers that the story is about the passengers. The trailer also largely focuses on imagery above other dialogue or sound aside from narration and music, saving for a bigger moment at the end. Moreover, the narrator asks, "Who were we in the mountains?" — a question that emphasizes the traumatic effect the crash and the subsequent battle for life has on the survivors.

Who Worked on Society of the Snow?

Society of the Snow is based upon the book I Had to Survive, co-written by crash survivor Dr. Roberto Canessa and Uruguayan journalist Pablo Vierci. The film was co-written and directed by J.A. Bayona, previously known for working on projects such as the adaptation of A Monster Calls, The Impossible, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and more. Bayona's co-writers include Nicolás Casariego, Jaime Marques, and Bernat Vilaplana. It was produced by Belen Atienza and Sandra Hermid. The cast includes Enzo Vogrincic as Numa Turcatti, Matías Recalt, Agustín Pardella, Diego Vegezzi, Esteban Kukuriczka, Rafael Federman, and Andy Pruss.

Society of the Snow will have its World Premiere at Venice Film Festival as the closing night film on September 9, 2023 and follow in the Pearl’s section at San Sebastian Film Festival. Check out the trailer below: