Zack Snyder is making move after move. Deadline reports that the Army of the Dead director is moving as fast as he can to get production underway for his first film with Netflix after signing on for an overall deal with the streaming platform. In a big choice for his film, Rebel Moon, Snyder has cast Sofia Boutella in the starring role.

Boutella, known for her break-out role in the film Kingsman: The Secret Service, went on to lead in more starring roles including Universal’s The Mummy, Atomic Blonde, and Ramin Bahrani's Fahrenheit 451 for HBO. Reports say that Boutella impressed Snyder so much during tests for the role that the decision to cast her as the film’s lead was a quick and easy one.

The movie, which is based on a story by Snyder and Kurt Johnstad, will be centered around a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius. The colony sends a young woman with a mysterious past (presumably Boutella) to recruit warriors from neighboring plants to aid them in fighting off Regent Balisarius and his multitude of armies.

The announcement for Snyder's latest film came soon after the success of Army of the Dead. Zack and Deborah Snyder’s production company, The Stone Quarry, locked into a first-look deal with the studio and Snyder named it as his next big feature soon after that. Snyder will direct and co-write along with Shay Hatten and Johnstad. Deborah Snyder, Wesley Coller, and Snyder will team up to produce for The Stone Quarry along with Eric Newman for Grand Electric.

The new Netflix movie will be a reunion for Newman, Snyder, and Netflix Film Head Scott Stuber. In 2004, Newman sought out Snyder to direct his first film, Dawn of The Dead, with Stuber as an overseer in his then position of vice-chairman of Universal. The team at The Stone Quarry recently found success in a spin-off of fan-favorite Army of the Dead, entitled Army of Thieves. The Netflix film was released worldwide over the weekend and currently sits as the #1 film in over 90 countries.

Snyder has found much success directing movies such as Man of Steel, Watchmen, Justice League, and Wonder Woman so this new action film should be a breeze under his direction. Hopefully, for fans, the speedy momentum for the newest addition to Snyder’s repertoire continues and we can expect to hear and see more about Rebel Moon in the upcoming weeks and months.

