[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for The Life List.]

Summary In the Netflix movie 'The Life List,' Alex completes her childhood bucket list to honor her mother's wishes, discovering romance and self-discovery along the way.

Sofia Carson relates to Alex Rose's journey in the film, finding importance in attainable dreams.

The movie balances humor, emotion, and a classic rom-com moment, emphasizing the mother-daughter bond.

Upon her mother’s passing, Alex Rose (Sofia Carson) learns that she’s meant to go on a quest to complete her childhood bucket list, or The Life List. As she completes each item on the list, a lawyer gives her a DVD with a message from her mother (Connie Britton), continuing to encourage her to discover herself. And the more she gets to know that lawyer, Brad (Kyle Allen), she realizes that he might actually fulfill one of the incomplete items on her list.

During this one-on-one interview with Collider, Carson discussed how she connected to her The Life List character, the list of dreams she would have made for herself at the start of her career, the beautiful mother-daughter connection, the importance of tackling a list that’s attainable, and nailing the classic rom-com moment. She also talked about the unexpected success of Purple Hearts and whether there could ever be a sequel.

Sofia Carson Really Connected With Her 'The Life List' Character

"I've been Alex Rose."