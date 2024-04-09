Many famous, well-regarded filmmakers have proven to be incredible visionaries when crafting unforgettable stories, and Sofia Coppola, who is often known for capturing girlhood in a captivating, almost ethereal manner through her lens (as seen in her new fan-favorite book, Sofia Coppola Archive, which covers her unique career in film), is certainly among the most intriguing. Because great tales often rely on imagery that fully expresses the story, cinematography and other elements like production design are also part of what makes a film so appealing.

Whether we're talking pastel-colored visuals or beautiful city landscapes, the delicate visuals of Sofia Coppola's works are nothing short of incredible and appeal to numerous moviegoers, with the absorbing stories they encapsulate helping elevate them to higher ground. From the television special A Very Murray Christmas to the iconic Marie Antoinette, these are all Sofia Coppola works, ranked by how stylized they are.

9 'A Very Murray Christmas' (2015)

Starring: Bill Murray, Paul Shaffer, Michael Cera

Starring Coppola's frequent collaborator Bill Murray, as the title very much suggests, A Very Murray Christmas is a Christmas comedy musical TV special where every celebrity that stars plays themself. The story centers on the actor's anxieties over no one showing up to his TV show due to a terrible snowstorm in New York City, which leads to the shutting down of his live holiday broadcast. In the meantime, Murray attempts to make the most out of the situation by singing and celebrating with friends.

While this is hardly Coppola's best directing effort on all fronts, those who enjoy holiday films (particularly those that feature a bunch of superstar guests) will probably still find A Very Murray Christmas an entertaining watch. With that being said, the TV special is not the filmmaker's most stylish feature. Even if it feels like a long commercial at times, Coppola's film is still visually beautiful, with the filmmaker managing to add a bit of her own holiday magic.

8 'The Bling Ring' (2013)

Starring: Katie Chang, Israel Broussard, Emma Watson

Based on a real-life story, The Bling Ring stars Emma Watson in a transforming lead role — which she later admitted to The Independent was everything she "felt strongly against." Considering that audiences were used to seeing her as the Harry Potter counterpart, this was a transformative role for Watson. The actor steps into the shoes of a fame-obsessed girl who, along with her friends, uses the internet to track celebrities' whereabouts to rob their homes.

The Bling Ring's visuals are by no means bad, but they aren't at the top of their game nor groundbreaking when compared to other Coppola works. While this crime satire may not be to everyone's taste, it is an undeniably memorable teen comedy from the early 2010s; a big part of it is how it visually encapsulates the decade and provides audiences with a thoughtful message about greed and materialism.

7 'On the Rocks' (2020)

Starring: Bill Murray, Rashida Jones, Marlon Wayans

Perhaps one of the most underrated films in Coppola's body of work, On the Rocks is set in New York City and stars The Office's Rashida Jones opposite Coppola's favorite Bill Murray as a father and daughter duo. In the movie, the two embark on an adventure through New York while attempting to reconnect. Meanwhile, they harbor suspicions about her husband's (Marlon Wayans) fidelity.

Blending the drama and comedy genres, A24's film On the Rocks is heartwarming and engaging, making for a touching viewing thanks to the themes of familial love it deals with, including the father-daughter relationship illustration at its center. While simplistic, its cinematography is beautiful and pleasing to the eye. It is also the perfect pick for those who enjoy smaller films, with an accessible 90-minute runtime.

6 'The Beguiled' (2017)

Starring: Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, Elle Fanning

Both Kirsten Dunst and Elle Fanning partner up with Coppola again in this bewitching Western based on the 1966 book of the same name by author Thomas P. Cullinan. Set during the American Civil War, the R-rated The Beguiled illustrates the unexpected arrival of a wounded Union soldier (Colin Farrell) at a girls' school in Virginia, which eventually leads to jealousy and betrayal.

Those drawn to period drama films will probably want to check Coppola's The Beguiled, which immerses audiences in its 19th-century visuals and production design. On top of its beautiful cinematography, though, The Beguiled is anchored by great acting performances from the stars who partake in it, resulting in an enjoyable Southern Gothic melodrama and a female-gaze adaptation of P. Cullinan's novel.

5 'Somewhere' (2010)

Starring: Stephen Dorff, Elle Fanning, Chris Pontius

Despite being an overlooked movie, Somewhere is also worth the while. Coppola's indie 2010 flick is a meditation on celebrity life, success, and isolation. The story is as follows: Stephen Dorff is a newly famous actor who recuperates from a minor injury at a well-known Hollywood retreat named Chateau Marmont. In the meantime, he receives a visit from his young daughter, Cleo, played by Fanning, who often inserts herself into her father's daily routine.

Somewhere's central relationship is one of its strongest aspects, as it perfectly illustrates the bond between an estranged father and daughter, and how their relationship progresses. While perhaps not as charming of a feature as Coppola's older films, Somewhere is still well-directed and features striking visuals that successfully invite audiences on an absorbing journey through Hollywood.

4 'Priscilla' (2023)

Starring: Cailee Spaeny, Jacob Elordi, Ari Cohen

Even if released to slightly polarizing reviews, Priscilla is an undeniably gorgeous piece of filmmaking that will make fans of the decade it is set in swoon for the aesthetics alone. As the title indicates, the story examines the relationship between Priscilla Beaulieu and the king of rock and roll, Elvis Presley, from when the two met when she was 14 and he was 24, to their heartbreaking divorce. It is based on Priscilla Presley's memoir book Elvis and Me.

The set and costume design plays a huge part in Priscilla's storytelling, making it a great picture visually-wise. No one but Coppola could capture the melancholy of 1960s Graceland so well, especially seen through the eyes of a young, at times naive Priscilla Presley. Priscilla is surely not everyone's cup of tea, but those who like it probably love it.

Priscilla Release Date November 3, 2023 Cast Jacob Elordi , Cailee Spaeny , Jorja Cadence , Ari Cohen Runtime 113 minutes

3 'Lost in Translation' (2003)

Starring: Bill Murray, Scarlett Johansson, Giovanni Ribisi

Lost in Translation is certainly among the best Sofia Coppola movies according to critics, and it's not difficult to see why. Set against the backdrop of cultural displacement in Japan's stunning capital, this incredible examination of loneliness and isolation starring Scarlett Johansson and Bill Murray centers around the unlikely bond between two strangers: a faded movie star named Bob and an unhappy newlywed, Charlotte.

It's impossible not to be fascinated by the beauty of Lost in Translation, especially considering that it is set in one of the most beautiful cities in the world: the culturally rich and visually striking Tokyo. This stylish movie is undoubtedly essential in Coppola's intriguing body of work, with the two acting performances from the leads elevating it to higher levels.

Lost in Translation Release Date October 3, 2003 Cast Scarlett Johansson , Bill Murray , Akiko Takeshita , Kazuyoshi Minamimagoe , Kazuko Shibata , Take Runtime 102 minutes

2 'The Virgin Suicides' (1999)

Starring: Kirsten Dunst, Josh Hartnett, James Woods

Next up is the iconic The Virgin Suicides, based on the haunting novel of the same name by Jeffrey Eugenides. The movie stars Kirsten Dunst in a career-defining performance (and her first collaboration with Coppola) and follows the lives of the five doomed Lisbon sisters, ages 13 to 17, who are unattainable thanks to their Catholic parents. Even though this is a huge obstacle that takes a toll on the girls' mental health, it is exactly what makes them appealing — at least, to teenage boys.

The Virgin Suicides is a well-crafted psychological drama that does justice to its source material, making for an equally haunting and dreamy time in front of the screen, mostly thanks to its unforgettable atmosphere and cinematography. While incredibly stylish, Coppola's movie may not be the ideal watch for everyone, especially because it deals with sensitive themes of deteriorating mental health and the terrible consequences that follow.

1 'Marie Antoinette' (2006)

Starring: Kirsten Dunst, Jason Schwartzman, Rip Torn

At the top of this list is, of course, Coppola's defining period piece Marie Antoinette, inspired by the real-life ill-fated queen of France and based on the biography Marie Antoinette: The Journey by Antonia Fraser. Featuring Dunst in a memorable starring role, this pastel-colored movie is a retelling of Marie Antoinette's life, from her betrothal and marriage to Louis XVI at 14 to her reign as queen at 19 and to the end of her reign as queen and the fall of Versailles.

Despite its mixed feedback, Marie Antoinette is unquestionably stylish and tremendously hard to look away from, owing to its incredible production design. In addition to this, part of Marie Antoinette's charm has to do with the way it depicts girlhood — a topic that Coppola often explores in her movies, which has eventually become one of her trademarks — and reinforces the fact that Antoinette was merely a child when she was imposed the life she ultimately fell victim to.

