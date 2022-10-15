With audiences still abuzz about Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic, the King is making way for his iconic wife in writer-director Sofia Coppola’s upcoming Priscilla Presley biopic, adapting her 1985 memoir Elvis and Me. The Bling Ring’s director took to Instagram to give her fans a peak Behind the Scenes of the upcoming film, before addressing its differences from the Austin Butler-starring film.

Coppola drew comparisons between the anticipated film and her 2006 film Marie Antoinette starring Kristen Dunst in an interview with Vogue. With the low-budget biopic currently in production, The Virgin Suicides director shared that they are working on recreating Graceland and pointed out the setting’s similarities to Versailles. Mare of Easttown actress Cailee Spaeny has been cast as the titular role, spanning 12 years across ages 15 to 27. Joining her in the film is Euphoria’s Jacob Elordi as her husband and the King of Rock n’ Roll. Although Coppola has only watched one episode of the hit series where Elordi plays the manipulative Nate Jacobs, she noted that he couldn’t be more unlike his popular character, describing him as “sweet and humble.” Even though she thought no one would “look quite like Elvis,” Coppola credited Elordi’s magnetism and charisma for him snagging the role.

“I’m excited to do something rooted in that Americana style for the first time. And Priscilla is a quintessential glamor icon,” Coppola said. “I was just so interested in Priscilla’s story and her perspective on what it all felt like to grow up as a teenager in Graceland. She was going through all the stages of young womanhood in such an amplified world — kind of similarly to Marie Antoinette.”

Unlike Luhrmann’s maximalist musical, Elvis is taking on a supporting role in Coppola’s film. Even though some highlights of his career will play out in the film, the high-profile couple’s relationship will be brought to the foreground while Priscilla develops her own identity. She described Priscilla as “the real focus” of the film.

“I loved how Baz approached his story in a very collage-y way, but I’m glad it didn’t go into much of Priscilla’s story because now I can really dive deep,” Coppola said. “I think Baz is so unique and his take on that story was so creative. But Priscilla is such a minor character in that film so I never felt like I was treading on the same territory. I love that people were so into his film about Elvis, and now in a few years there’ll be another film about Priscilla. I think it’ll be interesting to have two completely different interpretations of the same events and time period.”

A release date has yet to be announced for the Priscilla Presley biopic