Sofia Coppola has had a successful career as a director and writer of films like gothic horror The Beguiled and the biopic Priscilla, winning Best Director at the Cannes Film Festival for the former. However, her acting career certainly didn’t have people as complimentary, with her acting in The Godfather Part III as Michael’s (Al Pacino) daughter Mary being criticized as wooden. In fact, the daughter of Francis Ford Coppola described, in an interview with The Guardian, her most embarrassing moment as "Being on the cover of a magazine at 18 with the slogan: “Did she ruin The Godfather?”"

That is certainly an overly harsh critique, blaming the failure of a decent film on a young woman, and one that, really, most can see is untrue. Especially when one acknowledges that Sofia Coppola's role in The Godfather Part III wasn't even her only role in the trilogy. She is not only in one of the best scenes of the entire trilogy, but presents a fascinating bit of trivia that helps to summarize Michael's arc from powerful to isolated. In doing so, she joins a list of actors who have the privilege of appearing in all 3 of The Godfather films.

Sofia Coppola Appeared as an Infant in ‘The Godfather'

Sofia Coppola regularly joined her father, Francis, on sets throughout her childhood, describing it to The Daily Mail as a "circus," so it should not come as a surprise that Coppola's role in Part III was not the first or even the second time she was in the brilliant trilogy; she starred in The Godfather a good 18 years before Part III. In this role, she played Connie’s (Talia Shire) baby during the iconic baptism scene in which Michael has the heads of the Five Families executed. We can't say Coppola gave a fantastic performance in this scene; she's a baby, of course, but it is her crying, coupled with the organ's score, that heightens the tension and helps to juxtapose the innocence of Michael's current activity with the massacres occurring on his orders. We can't focus only on her poor performance and ignore where she made a positive impact, especially if certain sects of the media want to blame her for ruining the entirety of The Godfather.

Whilst it is a bit of a change, from niece to daughter, it is a fascinating meta-theme to look into. In a way, Sofia Coppola was there for Michael’s highest and lowest moments of the trilogy, when he becomes most powerful during the baptism in The Godfather and loses that which he holds most dear when Mary is accidentally murdered in his place at the end of Part III. She gives us a literal through line for Michael’s arc and also summarizes the consequences his actions have for those he loves most. Sometimes, art and life mix in the oddest of ways, and it was that baptism scene that set up a fascinating sequel by creating a new power dynamic to explore, with Michael being able to focus his efforts on a national scale rather than only on New York, and would lead to Sofia Coppola eventually playing his daughter and being killed for his power-hungry efforts.

Sofia Coppola Is One of the Only Actors To Be In All 3 Films in ‘The Godfather’ Trilogy