Throughout the years, Sofia Coppola has charmed plenty of people with her filmography's recognizable tone and visuals. Often recurring to symbolism, dry humor, and feminine storylines, the filmmaker has undoubtedly made a name for herself as one of the most exciting directors in the film industry. Although her movies don't appeal to everyone, the filmmaker's cinematic talents are undeniable.

Letterboxd has quickly become one of the most utilized social media platforms among movie enthusiasts, gathering many people from all over the world and making it extremely easy to log films and rate them right after the credits roll. From A Very Murray Christmas to Lost in Translation, see how the director's works rank against each other according to many film fans.

8) 'A Very Murray Christmas' (2015) — 2.6

As the title suggests, Bill Murray, a frequent Coppola collaborator, plays himself in this Christmas musical comedy. While he worries that no one will attend his TV show due to a snowstorm in New York City, plenty of guests arrive at Gotham’s Carlyle Hotel to help him.

With a small rating of 2.6, the holiday flick has been logged by over 33k people on Letterboxd. Though entertaining in a low-key way― there are even some catchy tunes ― some viewers argue it is somewhat "cringe-worthy." There is no doubt that the Netflix special A Very Murray Christmas is arguably the filmmaker's least liked film.

7) 'The Bling Ring' (2013) — 2.8

The Bling Ring tells the hilarious story, inspired by actual events, of a group of teenagers who decide to track celebrities' locations via the Internet to rob their homes, including Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan. While many may agree that it is an entertaining film that momentarily detaches Emma Watson ― possibly the best thing about it ― from her role in the beloved Hogwarts School of Witchcraft, it holds a relatively low score.

Coppola's take on the 21st-century celebrity culture and its mundane aspects are fascinating. The filmmaker has always been familiar with fame, being the daughter of The Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola. While The Bling Ring is a satirical film that may not appeal to everyone, there is no doubt that some find it an enjoyable watch.

6) 'On the Rocks' (2020) — 3.2

On the Rocks explores the father-daughter dynamic, a resorting theme in Coppola's work. When a young New York mother, Laura (Rashida Jones), is faced with doubts about her marriage and her husband's fidelity, she teams up with her estranged, playboy dad to find out what's happening.

Filled with the chemistry between the main leads, this dramatic comedy is both amusing and endearing, as one would expect. While it does not particularly rank high among other Coppola movies, its Letterboxd rating is relatively higher than the previously mentioned film, though some viewers highlight "lack of depth" and "blandness" in the reviews.

5) 'Somewhere' (2010) — 3.3

This beautiful coming-of-age story follows Johnny Marco (Stephen Dorff). This passionless movie star reflects on his life when his precocious daughter Cleo (Elle Fanning) comes to visit him.

Somewhere almost feels like a reference to Coppola's childhood, though as the filmmaker told the New York Times, her experience with parenthood influenced it the most. With captivating and emotional performances and a fast-paced storyline, this distinctive piece of cinema has been watched by 55k Letterboxd users and currently has a rating of 3.3.

4) 'The Beguiled' (2017) — 3.3

Following the story of young women who take in an injured enemy soldier at a Southern girls' boarding school during the Civil War, The Beguiled is a beautiful, straightforward remake of an earlier film of the same name released in 1971, starring Clint Eastwood.

While some argue that this is Coppola's best and most underrated work, others swear it promises more than it delivers. It is undoubtedly an elegant, haunting, and stunning film that counts with a highly talented cast. On Letterboxd, it is appreciated by over 21k members.

3) 'Marie Antoinette' (2006) — 3.6

Although Marie Antoinette is possibly Sofia Coppola's best-known piece of cinema, and arguably her most cherished one (outside Letterboxd ratings, that is), it is also one of the most controversial. Love it or hate it, this "shallow" yet beautiful film (considered so by some) is beautifully written, featuring a lovely soundtrack and, as one would expect, plenty of delicious, aesthetically pleasing desserts to match.

With a 3.6 rating, the talented director has successfully transposed her youthful nature into this retelling of France's iconic queen, which is wonderfully brought to life by Kirsten Dunst, another recurring actress in Coppola's filmography.

2) 'The Virgin Suicides' (1999) — 3.8

Kirsten Dunst delivers a solid performance in Coppola's dreamy and touching directorial debut, The Virgin Suicides. Much like Marie Antoinette, it is a pretty and feminine movie. There is this enchanting, dream-like atmosphere that the two films also share.

Centering on the lives of five mysterious sisters sheltered by their parents in the mid-70s, this compelling film won a lot of people over. Watched by more than 305k members and with 7.7k fans, The Virgin Suicides counts with a solid 3.8 rating.

1) 'Lost in Translation' (2003) — 3.9

Lost in Translation tells the story of a fast-growing connection between aging movie star Bob Harris (Bill Murray) and Charlotte (Scarlett Johansson), a young American staying at the same luxury hotel. Both characters find odd solace in each other while visiting the beautiful and vibrant city of Tokyo.

There is no doubt that this drama is exquisitely written. Beautiful in its simplicity, it evokes powerful emotions without saying much. It's a great movie about loneliness and alienation, which is essentially why it's so relatable and a comfort movie for some. On Letterboxd, it has been watched by more than half a million users.

