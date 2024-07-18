The Big Picture Schumacher's unique act wows AGT judges, earning a Golden Buzzer from Sofia Vergara.

The comedic duo's viral transformations include a unicorn popping balloons and a giraffe.

Schumacher's popular on TikTok and YouTube, showcasing quick and weird transformations.

A Japanese comedic duo caught the attention of the America's Got Talent judges, especially Sofia Vergara, with their audition. Schumacher's Ryu and Yuya went on stage, as they traveled all the way from Japan to showcase their unique talent on the reality competition series. Schumacher revealed that they'd been doing their act for 10 years before auditioning, and it seems like it paid off as the duo received a Golden Buzzer-worthy performance.

When the duo were told to start their act, many people, including the audience, judges, and Terry Crews were puzzled about what was happening. It turns out, that their act consists of quick transformations as Ryu changes his appearance to a dog, zebra, and unicorn. The unicorn act is a live recreation of their viral TikTok video, which generated over 15 million views, where this mystical creature transformation was able to pop balloons with its horn.

The audition ends with both Ryu and Yuya forming into a giraffe using both their bodies. According to Schumacher, this is the first time they performed their routine outside of Japan, and it seems like it received the appreciation of an international audience as their audition received a standing ovation.

Schumacher Earns Golden Buzzer On 'AGT'

Schumacher's audition received lots of praise from the judges as the duo received numerous comments, such as it was "really funny" and "genius." Vergara went on the mic, stating that she was confused as she had no idea how to describe the act. But despite all that, she pressed the golden buzzer, saying their act deserved it and that it was "the most fun thing we've had all day, all week". The Japanese duo fell to their knees in shock and disbelief.

Schumacher has over 25.3 thousand followers on TikTok and 251K subscribers on YouTube. Many of their videos involve these quick transformations and doing weird tasks alongside them. The duo released a TikTok video a few days before their AGT audition, revealing all the masks they plan to bring for the reality TV talent show. It will be interesting to see what other whacky transformations will be seen next during the live performances.

There have been a handful of Golden Buzzer performances lately during this year's season of America's Got Talent. During last week's audition, a 14-year-old boy received praise from the judges and received a golden buzzer from Howie Mandel. And before that, a 9-year-old girl got a similar reaction, with Heidi Klum pressing the buzzer.

America's Got Talent season 19 airs on NBC every Tuesday and is available to stream on Peacock.