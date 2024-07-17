The Big Picture Sofía Vergara earns a historic Emmy nomination for Griselda, her first dramatic role.

The transition from comedic roles shows her range as ruthless drug queenpin.

Griselda captivates with a complex portrayal of the cartel Godmother, praised by critics.

Sofía Vergara picked up her fifth award nod during the announcement for the 76th Primetime Emmy Award nominations and this one comes with a bit of history. Following her previous nominations for her supporting role as Gloria Pritchett in the comedy smash hit Modern Family, she's now earned recognition for her first dramatic role as the titular drug queenpin Griselda Blanco in Netflix's acclaimed six-episode miniseries Griselda. The nomination also makes her the first Latina to ever earn a nomination at the Emmys in the Lead Actress in a Limited Series category.

Though her career stems back to the mid-1990s, Vergara became a star in the U.S. thanks to Modern Family, which itself scored a staggering 22 Emmys over its run, along with many more nominations. It also paved a career for her as a comedic actress, with roles in Jon Favreau's comedy-drama Chef, the humorous crime actioner Hot Pursuit with Reese Witherspoon, 2011's The Smurfs, and, more recently, the box office-busting Despicable Me 4 among others. Griselda, however, shows that she can be far more than a humorous presence, instead transforming her into a ruthless cartel Godmother based heavily on reality.

Griselda follows the life of "La Madrina" during her rise and fall in the Miami drug scene as she built one of history's most powerful and profitable cartels. Through each episode, she shows a unique blend of ruthlessness, charm, and savvy to help her effectively navigate the criminal underworld. Yet, the series also shows her familial side as a devoted mother who slowly loses everything amid heavy drug use, paranoia, and betrayal from those around her. Vergara went all in on the role to ensure she could capture the cartel Godmother's savagery and motherly love, utilizing prosthetics, makeup, and more to channel the grizzled Blanco's intimidating look. The result is an almost unrecognizable performance from the actress that earned no shortage of praise upon the series's debut in January.

Who Else Helped Make 'Griselda' a Hit?

Collider's Carly Lane gave much of the credit of Griselda's success to the performance by Vergara in her 7/10 review, saying "Despite its occasional shortcomings, however, the Netflix series offers a fascinating look into a figure both controversial and intriguing — and is ruled over by Vergara, in perhaps the last role anyone ever expected her to play." The series boasts plenty of talent beyond her though, with Children of Men producer Eric Newman leading a creative team that also features Doug Miro, Ingrid Escajeda, and Carlo Bernard. Filling out the ensemble are Alberto Guerra, Vanessa Ferlito, Martín Rodríguez, Alberto Ammann, Christian Tappan, Gabriel Sloyer, José Zúñiga, and Juliana Aidén. Martinez with Paulina Dávila and Diego Trujillo as guest stars.

Griselda is one of multiple Netflix series getting recognition in this year's Emmy nominations, with Baby Reindeer, The Crown, Ripley, and 3 Body Problem all getting nods as well. Check out our full list of nominations here.