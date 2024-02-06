The Big Picture Sofía Vergara proves her versatility as an actress, delivering a powerful performance in the dramatic Netflix epic Griselda.

Vergara's portrayal of Griselda Blanco showcases her ability to channel pain and fear behind a facade of bravado.

Griselda solidifies Vergara as a talented performer, paying homage to classic gangster films from a female-fronted perspective.

For 11 years, Sofía Vergara enamored audiences as Gloria Pritchett, the fiery Latina queen of Modern Family. This Los Angeles-set comedy revolving around the universally relatable middle-class family of the Pritchetts is one of the most critically acclaimed sitcoms of all time, thanks in no small part to the wonderful acting behind its characters. As Gloria, Vergara played an exaggerated caricature of the Latina stereotype, the Colombian "trophy wife" to Jay Pritchett's (Ed O'Neill) mid-60s businessman with barrels of over-the-top energy. Gloria was one of the most persistent fan favorites on the beloved show, a charming mix of a terrifying hothead attitude and contrasting goofy rants with self-deprecating gags. Vergara was fully committed to the character during the show's 11-season run, setting pride aside to deliver some hilarious moments at Gloria's expense.

Of course, as is always the concern for actors after years of bringing a character to life, Vergara ran the risk of being typecast, especially seeing as her distinctive beauty and Colombian accent became inseparable from her character. Fortunately, though, Vergara has proven herself to be a dramatic acting titan, taking off her comfortable coat of comedy to play the ruthless godmother of cocaine, Griselda Blanco, in her new gangster epic for Netflix. Much like when Bryan Cranston transformed himself from Hal, the lovable dimwit of Malcolm In The Middle, to Walter White, the drug kingpin of New Mexico in Breaking Bad, Vergara has proven that the funniest comedic actors are oftentimes the best choice for playing the most complex characters.

Griselda Fleeing from Medellín to Miami, Griselda Blanco creates one of the most ruthless cartels in history. Release Date January 25, 2024 Creator Eric Newman, Carlo Bernard, Ingrid Escajeda, Doug Miro Cast Sofia Vergara , Alberto Guerra , Juliana Aidén Martinez , Martin Rodriguez , Jose Velazquez , Orlando Pineda Streaming Service(s) Netflix

What Is 'Griselda' About?

Griselda is the latest project directed by Andrés Baiz, responsible for helming some of Netflix's most popular series such as Narcos and The Sandman. This miniseries is a semi-factual retelling of the rise and fall of one of the most infamous drug lords, Miami queenpin Griselda Blanco, immaculately played by Vergara in her most scene-stealing performance yet. It's a show that plays fast and loose with the facts surrounding the tale it's adapting, but much like a lot of other Netflix true crime shows before it, Griselda doesn't try to be a fully factual documentation of events. No, this is an almost-mythical crime epic much closer to the "fact meets fiction" sensibilities of Scorsese's gangster fables, such as Goodfellas and Casino, delivering an equally riveting experience full of style, attitude, and gruesome ultraviolence accompanied by vintage needle drops.

Griselda's tale begins in late '70s Medellín, as she has to suddenly flee the country after her involvement in a cartel shootout. She's a mother of three with a past defined by crime, sex work, and drug deals, now finding herself with the cartel on her tail and a bullet wound to the gut. This wounded woman on the run has few friends to turn to outside the dangerous circle of sicarios that now hunt her, and so seeks shelter with an old friend and travel agent living in Miami. Griselda quickly boards a plane to the coast of the "promised land," along with her three young boys — a once successful drug smuggler now a single mother trying to find success, or, at the very least, stability in the USA after escaping her troubled past. Things won't turn out smoothly, however, as Griselda's ambitions and her difficulty leaving the shady dealings of the drug business behind send her spiraling back into crime, and her lust for dominance over a world that made her feel worthless pushes her down a path of bloodthirst and violence.

After years of masterminded schemes and bloody betrayals, Griselda climbs through the ranks of the male-dominated criminal world of Miami, pushing herself to be the most ruthless and unforgiving of them all to get ahead of the boys until solidifying her place in American history as "the godmother": One of the most infamous and feared billionaire crime bosses in organized crime history. But of course, Griselda's empire does not go unnoticed by the law, and alongside her battle, detective June Hawkins (Juliana Aidén Martinez) fights a battle of her own as she tries to open up a case to catch the illusive "gangster woman" of Miami, much to the cynicism of her male-dominated department. As is inevitable in any tale of any crime empire, the trail of corpses that Griselda leaves behind becomes too much to hide, and her creeping guilt for the blood on her hands mixed with a heavy dose of Damocles' paranoia turns her into her own worst enemy.

'Griselda' Is Evidence of Sofía Vergara's Versatility as an Actress

Vergara might have run the risk of being typecast much like the majority of successful sitcom actors (minus a few exceptions), but Griselda has proven that she's so much more than Gloria Pritchett. Outside of acting, Vergara has continued to stay in the pop culture hemisphere, most recently as a judge on America's Got Talent, but her time on the reality show hasn't done much to shake off her image from Modern Family. The stereotyping associated with her sitcom character was also associated with her accent, leading to it becoming the most talked-about element of the actress and leading many to doubt whether she had the dramatic acting chops to carry a dramatic epic like Griselda.

Vergara has even clapped back on occasion when the accent has been brought into question during interviews. There have been multiple instances of interviewers poking fun at Vergara for her natural and rich dialect, such as that one exchange on The Ellen Show that many felt further reinforced the box that Hollywood had put her in, although Vergara would cross this occasion off as playful banter. Needless to say, it's frustrating for fans of this top-quality actress (and seemingly for her, too) to see how the English-speaking world can't seem to look past her apparent "funny" voice and good looks, seeing more of a topical caricature than a talented and versatile actress. But now, we have Griselda to prove that Vergara is so much more than that — and that she can deliver a powerful, dramatic performance while proudly touting her Colombian heritage, rich accent, and beautiful language.

Why Sofia Vergara's Performance Is So Good In 'Griselda'

Vergara is almost unrecognizable as Griselda, and not only because of the prosthetics she wears to play the character. She effortlessly slips into the role of a female drug queenpin fighting tooth and nail in a man's world, delivering the turmoil of this strong, dangerous woman impeccably all while channeling her character's contrasting vulnerability, fear, and self-doubt through the subtlest facial expressions. Vergara has shown herself to be an amazing dramatic actress, as she can say a thousand words with a stare, trigger a thousand emotions with a shout, and make your hair stand on end with an impeccably delivered monologue full of hypnotizing rage and emotion.

In the series, Vergara's Griselda is also genuinely scary, delivering spine-tingling and angry-as-hell speeches to her army of Marielitos as they spill rivers of blood in her name, breaking out in violent fits of rage when the power, drugs, and paranoia all combine in a vicious cocktail. You genuinely begin to fear Griselda and her ruthless, unpredictable nature, all while still sympathizing with her thanks to Vergara's uncanny ability to channel pain and fear behind her facade of bravado and disposition for murder.

Ultimately, Griselda is a top-class crime epic that will remind many of the classic gangster films of Scorsese and Coppola while being framed from a female-fronted perspective. Needless to say, Vergara has jumped away from her sitcom persona and transformed into a violent anti-hero for the ages. Is Griselda the new Heisenberg? Only time will tell, but Griselda has solidified Vergara as a talented and versatile performer, just as Walter White did for Cranston.

Griselda is available to stream on Netflix.

