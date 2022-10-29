Disclaimer: The following article contains descriptions of racism and references to hate crimes that some readers may find disturbing.It has been a busy year for Jason Blum and his spooky independent production company turned horror cinema juggernaut, Blumhouse Productions. The remarkably successful company has continued its long streak of horrifying horror fans in the past year alone. This was thanks to a year consisting of acclaimed hits like The Black Phone, the company's Peacock feature streaming debut with They/Them, and most recently, the conclusion of one of the biggest slasher franchises of all time with Halloween Ends. Quite the impressive fiscal year for a filmmaking company, but Blumhouse isn't through with releasing quality horror content for the year just yet. Soft & Quiet made a big splash in the horror community following its premiere at the South by Southwest Film Festival earlier this March. Buzz surrounding director Beth de Araújo's feature debut started out as mere whispers, but it didn't take long for fellow filmmakers and critics alike to start singing the praises of the terrifying spectacle.

Eventually, Jason Blum himself was able to see the film, and he was reportedly so unsettled by it that he knew the film needed to be seen by a wider audience. Scaring someone who is one of the biggest names in horror is advertising that not even money can buy, and the film's chances of wider success have increased tenfold after Blumhouse acquired the rights to the film. The new horror film is just narrowly missing the notoriously spooky month of October, which is probably for the best given that the film focuses on more serious real-world themes of bigotry and racial prejudice and isn't a fun thrilling slasher like the Halloween series.

Still, those looking forward to Beth de Araújo's feature debut won't have to wait long, so to prepare yourself as best you can for the topical horrors that await in Soft & Quiet, here is everything you need to know about the film that Collider's own Therese Lacson calls "a stomach-churning nightmare from start to finish".

Image via Greta Zozula | SXSW

Image via Momentum Pictures

The limited theatrical run for Soft & Quiet begins on Friday, November 4, 2022.

Is Soft & Quiet Releasing on Streaming or in Theaters?

Soft & Quiet will receive a limited theatrical run, with no plans for a streaming release being made known at this time. Given that Blumhouse has a strong working relationship with NBCUniversal, it seems the most likely candidate for a streaming release would be the Universal-owned service Peacock. The movie will also be available on demand on the same day as its theatrical release.

Watch the Trailer for Soft & Quiet

The first trailer for Soft & Quiet introduces the character of Emily (Stefanie Estes), a white middle school teacher who meets with a congregation of other middle-aged white women who share a common mindset and goal. The trailer keeps what exactly the perspective of the group of women is a secret, but in case you'd like a bit more context as to what these women are up to, be sure to check out Therese Lacson's more in-depth review of the film right here on Collider.

What Is the Plot of Soft & Quiet?

Image via Momentum Pictures

The trailer keeps the overall plot of Soft & Quiet fairly vague, but the following official synopsis from Blumhouse shares quite a bit more information on the mysterious project:

Playing out in real time, SOFT & QUIET is a runaway train that follows a single afternoon in the life of Emily, a female white supremacist and elementary school teacher. Emily organizes the inaugural club meeting of 'Daughters for Aryan Unity', and she indoctrinates a group of alt-right women. When they all decide to move the meeting to Emily's house, they stop at the local store to pick up refreshments, where an altercation breaks out between two mixed-race Asian sisters and the club that spirals into a volatile chain of events.

Unlike more traditional horror films with a cartoonish killer or a supernatural entity, Soft & Quiet will instead have a backdrop grounded in very real and socially relevant issues. The biggest issue being represented is certainly that of racism, more specifically bigotry towards Asian individuals. The film also appears to be tackling issues of misinformation and fabricating lies in the name of accomplishing a wider goal, with Emily not only using her authority as a school teacher to indoctrinate young children but also teaching her peers some manipulative methods to bring more people to their side.

Soft & Quiet is also reportedly set in "real-time", which essentially means that the majority of the film's hour-and-a-half runtime will tell a story set during that exact timeframe.

How Has Soft & Quiet Been Received So Far?

Since premiering at SXSW, even the few who aren't quite as fond of Beth de Araújo's first film agree that it is scary and unsettling from start to finish. So far in the review aggregate world, the film is boasting an 86% on Rotten Tomatoes and a score of 83 on Metacritic. In her review of the film for Collider, Therese Lacson gave the movie a C+ rating, writing that "This is not a film for the faint of heart, and might just leave you a bit shell-shocked in the aftermath."

Who Is Making Soft & Quiet?

Image via Momentum Pictures

Jason Blum and Blumhouse came in late in Soft & Quiet's production. A dream for any horror filmmaker working today, this could very easily serve as a fantastic career starter for Beth de Araújo, who previously worked on several recognized short films like Brown Bag (2014) and Chevy Chase (2018). In addition to directing, Beth de Araújo also wrote the film.

The rest of the crew credits consists of composer Miles Ross, cinematography by Greta Zozula (The Half of It), editing by Lindsay Armstrong (Woman of a Certain Sage), and production design by Tom Castronovo (Lost Transmissions). The movie is distributed by Momentum Pictures.

Who's In the Soft & Quiet Cast?

Stefanie Estes (Tales from the Loop), who previously worked with Beth de Araújo in Chevy Chase, stars in the film as Emily, the white supremacist teacher who brings the group of women together. The remaining cast consists of Nina E. Jordan (Bulletproof), Olivia Luccardi (It Follows), Cissy Ly (Sad Eyes), Shannon Mahoney (My Sunset Girl), Dana Millican (Leave No Trace), Jovita Molina (Chance), Melissa Paulo (Sex Tape), Eleanor Pienta (Chaine for Life), Rebekah Wiggins (Manhattan), Jon Beavers (Animal Kingdom), and Jayden Leavitt.