Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Solar Opposites through the Season 2 finale.Admittedly, Solar Opposites initially struck a handful of people as Rick and Morty’s slightly less attractive younger brother. The show wasn’t necessarily expected to fall flat, but its mass appeal was a pleasant surprise. Considering it’s Rick and Morty’s co-creator, Justin Roiland’s brainchild, no one can blame audiences for thinking that Solar Opposites had the potential to simply ride on its predecessor’s coattails. Yet, with a more inclusive premise and a fresh, but familiar, crop of characters, the Shlorpians, have made quite the impact.

However, there’s one major difference we can attest to. While Solar Opposites has no Rick Sanchez, Rick and Morty has no Pupa. Call it a result of its consistent aloofness mixed with a bucketload of childlike cuteness (not to mention the occasional ruthlessness) but the Pupa wormed its way into everyone’s hearts. It's not quite certain what the Pupa is, but it’s hands-down the cutest character on the show. With its slug-like exterior and large saucer eyes, the Pupa carries data in its DNA that’s meant to recreate the Planet Shlorp. Dare we say, there is a larger-than-life air about the Pupa and everyone is here for it. Not to give too much away, even though this is intrinsically a series of spoilers waiting to be unleashed, but the Pupa is the bringer of the end of days. Sounds like a pretty big role to play, right? Wrong, the Pupa’s existence is more of a plot within a subplot, even though it is central to the story.

At the end of two seasons, and with a third one coming around the corner, it’s already evident that Solar Opposites is a worthwhile stand-alone show. Judging by the way it all wrapped up, going forward, Pupa may emerge from the background a bit more. Call it wishful thinking, but you can’t fault audiences on that one. While the wait spans ahead, wouldn’t it be fun to go over all the moments that made the little blob so endearing?

1. The Time the Pupa Was in an Exotic Animal Auction

In Season 1, episode 4, “The Booster Manifold '' there is already a whole lot going on with Korvo’s murderous red gobbler on the loose. That coupled with the replicants going through some sort of Schlorpian puberty makes it safe to say that there are a couple of balls up in the air. Simultaneously, the Pupa wanders off for what turns out to be a major adventure, right into a garbage bin on collection day. Needless to say, its hilarious ability to get into seemingly ‘down on your luck’ shenanigans with childlike naivety makes the Pupa a fan favorite.

At first, it seems like there’s going to be a garbage barge adventure, but, in fact, the sight of the Pupa emerging from a pile of rubbish provides the perfect setup for a Pupa vs. Rats showdown. Fortunately (and unfortunately) the Pupa is swooped away by a seagull which gets shot down by some angry-looking fishermen. What are the odds? It's always 100:1 when the Pupa is involved! Fast forward a few frames, in a dingy alley, there’s an obscure red door that screams “we solemnly swear that we are up to no good”. No, it’s not some gateway to the Harry Potter universe, the sign on the door actually reads ‘Rare Collectors Academy’. Behind it, taking center stage is the Pupa in a cage, mistaken for SpongeBob, and ready to be auctioned off with fellow jail buddies such as Paddington Bear, a duck in a sailor suit, and a family of Dalmatians. It's the Pupa’s poise in all this that gets most people, as well as, the ease with which it slips through the bars, leading all the captives to sweet freedom. It doesn’t end there, the Pupa finally makes it home only to end up waddling into a package bound for Kenya. One can only imagine what Baby’s Day Out-esque shenanigans it gets into along the way.

2. Accidentally Getting Buried with P.A.T.R.I.C.I.A

Though the Pupa mainly lurks in the background in Season 1, episode 6, “The P.A.T.R.I.C.I.A. Device”, its fun-size screen time makes for a laugh or two. The main plot of the episode has Korvo and Terry exploring the wonders of their man cave, meanwhile, Jesse attempts (and fails) to break the glass ceiling in an already ‘woke’ landscape. Then there’s the Pupa, who’s simply along for the ride, enjoying being smothered by the murderous mom-bot, P.A.T.R.I.C.I.A, right till the moment things go boom! Yes, there was an actual explosion courtesy of the load-bearing rockets Korvo installed in the mom-bot (you had to be there). Here, the ending is bittersweet as the Shlorpians have to say goodbye to P.A.T.R.I.C.I.A. then subsequently bury her in their backyard. However, just like clockwork, the Pupa emerges from the aftermath of the explosion in time to get shoveled into P.A.T.R.I.C.I.A’s grave.

3. When the Pupa Telepathically Traded Beautiful Memories for a Harry Potter Whistle

It's easy to wonder how Harry Potter fits into the Solar Opposites universe. In this case, it's not so much about the boy who lived, but about a whistle that plays the movies’ catchy theme song (you’re humming it in your head right now, aren’t you?). Season 1, episode 8, “Retrace-Your-Step-Alizer” is the first time viewers get to hear the Pupa string coherent sentences together. Thanks, Liam Cunningham. While the Shlorpians are off on their own adventures, the Pupa slithers over into Lorraine’s house next door. The Pupa obviously wasn’t there for the stale cookies because it instantly connects with her telepathically, appearing in a white room that’s obviously a nod to a similar scene from The Matrix. In what can only be described as a soothing baritone, the Pupa gives Lorraine an offer that she simply cannot refuse — access to long-lost memories so she can remember her mother’s face. After a psychedelic tumble down memory lane, a grateful Lorraine asks the Pupa what it would like in return. In a hand-to-face moment, the Pupa asks Lorraine to override the child lock in the Solar Opposite’s kitchen to get him two double-A batteries and the Harry Potter whistle. That moment jerks viewers back into the reality that the Pupa is still as juvenile as ever.

4. When Pupa Turned Orange (Then Purple)

Though the Shlorpians are clear on what their mission is, there is still plenty of uncertainty surrounding the specifics. Things like how exactly the Pupa is meant to terraform the earth and even the basic stages of its life are news to the Shlorpians and audience alike. Altogether, Season 1, episode 8, “Retrace-Your-Step-Alizer” was a big one for the Pupa, it didn’t only get some Harry Potter whistle action, but it turned from Pantone 101C to orange. The severity of this is rooted in the fact that both Korvo and Terry ( the Pupa specialist) have no idea what this means. As Korvo erupts with stress gooblers, Terry adds fuel to the fire with his blatant ignorance on all things Pupa-related. While the duo goes on a retrace-your-stepalizer adventure, the Pupa was off bartering memories for whistles. At the end of the day, it turned out that the little blob just ate something orange. The season ended with a twist that involved the Pupa turning purple and the replicants deciding that was one too many worries for Korvo, who was still in gobbler spewing mode. That cliffhanger had audiences wondering if season 2 would start with the end of days.

5. Watching ‘The Wall’

As the show progresses, anyone keeping an eye on the Pupa instantly notices that it becomes more aware that there’s someone watching them. Making it, even more, meta is the way the Pupa looms over the citizens of the wall like an impartial deity (well, sometimes). Throughout the span of the show, the Pupa is obviously engrossed in the post-apocalyptic civilization brewing within the wall. Yet, one moment this is painstakingly evident is in Season 2, episode 4, "The Emergency Urbanizer''. While the Shlorpians are lost in the woods for over 2 months thanks to a poor sense of direction and Terry’s Tiki drink obsession, the Pupa is tucked safely at home watching a serial murder case unravel. The sight of his saucer-like eyeballs in the background as Halk and the officers go back and forth about murderous crickets offers layers of comic relief. However, that is nothing compared to what goes down in Season 1, episode 7, "Terry and Korvo Steal a Bear". Talk about one of the top x-rated scenes of the season, with Tim and Cherie jumping each other’s bones after his jailbreak. Guess who was watching (and recording)? The Pupa! Oddly, it didn’t seem wrong — besides the fact that it was an intimate moment, and that the Pupa reminds us of a toddler. Let’s take that back.

6. Pupa vs. Crows

Season 1, episode 2, “The Unstable Grey Hole” by far holds one of the most precious Pupa moments. This is one of those showdowns that solidifies the Pupa’s status as an MVP! This adventure takes the Pupa through a route in the woods where it is ambushed by a group of crows. The unluckiest bird there lunged at the Pupa, who goes full badass and yanks the crow by the feet and slams it into the ground making for quite the gory scene. Donning the skull of the brutally murdered crow, the Pupa raises its hands in triumph while the rest of the crows scatter. Sounds like a scene from a medieval wallop, right? The cutest thing in this episode is the Pupa’s voice (Sagan McMahan), it's hard to reconcile the violent scene with Pupa’s infant-like “ow.”

You’d think that the birds would go warn their kind about the destroyer of crows, but apparently, not all of them got the memo. In Season 2, episode 7, “The Unlikely Demise of Terry's Favorite Shot Glass” the Pupa takes down another crow and saves Cherie’s life in the process. As she’s trying to get back to the wall with her newborn, a crow swoops in for what seems like an easy kill, but in the nick of time Pupa yanks the bird by the feet and ends up ripping it in half. Hands down, the best line of the season is ‘I like Lightning Mcqueen.’

7. When the Pupa Turned Blue

Season 2, episode 8 wraps up the second season, not so much with a bang but a resounding noise. The Schlorpians already know that the Pupa will eventually have to eat them, then terraform the earth. So, it is not much of a surprise when it turns pacific blue, which according to the informational color swatch spells death for them by midnight. Naturally, the Solar Opposites go from excitedly burning their earthly belongings to killing each other off to gain more fulfillment (once they learn that death is final). Meanwhile, the Pupa goes around sharpening knives and skulking around the carnage, you know, the works. It turns out that Schlorpian death isn’t so final after all, as the Solar Opposites resurrect as trees, bearing special fruit that the Pupa gorges on. Needless to say, the end of days is still far into the future, till then there’s nothing to do but look forward to more adventures with the not-so-little blob.

