The Solar Opposites are almost back on Hulu, prepped and ready to fill that Rick and Morty-sized hole in our lives! Even though it feels like it's been an eternity since the last season, we last saw the misfit family from Planet Shlorp in March 2021, getting into various flavors of dark comedic high jinks that you would expect from an adult animated sitcom about aliens adapting to life on Earth. Coming from titans of the genre like Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland and Rick and Morty writer Mike McMahan, the show became an instant hit for the streaming giant amongst seasoned fans of the pair's previous work as well as people discovering their comedic style for the very first time.

Regardless of if you want a recap of last season or binge the whole show for the first time, they're both available on Hulu and are pretty easy to watch in quick succession. If you'd rather just have a simple cast and character guide to get a grasp of who's who before the third season premieres on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, all you have to do is read below:

Justin Roiland as Korvo

The creator and writer of Rick and Morty lends his voice-acting talents to the leader of the Solar Opposites household. Korvo is probably the closest thing the ensemble cast has to a main character, being the "straight man" of the group and the voice you hear in the narration. Korvo, his partner Terry, and their two replicants left their home planet Shlorp after a meteor destroyed it. The group crash lands on Earth and has to adapt to their surroundings, but unlike his partner Terry, Korvo is less than thrilled about his family's crash landing on this floating rock we humans call home. He views Earth as a primitive planet and the inhabitants of it even more so.

Still, every once in a while, even Korvo can't help but get seduced by the novelty of Earth's customs, like the time he fell in love with the Earth-based children's show Funbucket. Still, Korvo has still remained relatively steadfast in his goal to get him and his family off the planet and into new horizons, preferably on another world that either won't get destroyed and/or won't be annoying.

Thomas Middleditch as Terry

Thomas Middleditch is well-used to playing geniuses such as he did in Silicon Valley, so his portrayal of a complete idiot in Solar Opposites feels like a nice change of pace. It's always felt almost deliberately unclear what Terry's exact relationship to Korvo is. Are they friends, married, in a romantic relationship of any kind, or is their relationship just purely Platonic? Whatever the case may be, their partners and Terry's contribution to Korvo's smarts is to be an expert on the Pupa, the infant-like tadpole creature that the group was charged to care for. Unfortunately, Terry admittedly cheated in most of his classes on Pupa science and is just about as clueless about the Pupa as everyone else.

Where Korvo is spending almost all of his time finding ways off Earth, Terry has grown quite accustomed to it, as evidenced by his constantly changing graphic t-shirts every single episode as well as his signature Star Wars Poe Dameron pajamas. Even if his and Korvo's situation is romantic or not, Terry is more the fun-loving parent than Korvo's strict one when it comes to their raising of the two replicants and the Pupa.

Sean Giambrone as Yumyulack

Star of The Goldbergs, Sean Giambrone plays the young replicant who clearly takes after Korvo. Though he and his fellow replicant have to attend school and have to act like human children, Yumyulack is a borderline sociopath who's constantly thinking of new weapons to craft and using nearby humans as test subjects. He even was shrinking several humans down to the size of a mouse and storing them in a complicated wall in the replicants' room. He eventually decided that he'd only put people who deserve to be imprisoned to be shrunk down to size. Still, by that point, he had already inadvertently created a cutthroat society within the wall. More on that in a bit.

Yumyulack may be grumpy and may have a callous disregard for human life, but he still greatly cares about his family, especially his sister, Jesse.

Mary Mack as Jesse

Mary Mack brings to life Jesse, the replicant of Terry who shares his quick acclimation to Earth. While not as dimwitted as Terry, Jesse still has some childlike naivety about her, and there seems to be a clear indication that she wants to be accepted by humans even though the vast majority of them seem to despise her and her family. Still, despite the occasional bully or mean teacher, Jesse still takes it in stride and rarely ever lets negative or horrifying experiences affect her positive outlook on life.

Jesse is even more fun-loving than the literal infant that is the Pupa, especially considering the dark purpose that the Pupa is destined to fulfill.

Sagan McMahan as The Pupa

The Pupa might seem like a harmless, cute little mascot for the series, but his role could potentially change the fate of the Earth forever. The Pupa isn't a Shlorpian like the rest of the Solar Opposites, but according to Yumyulack, his DNA contains the entire history of Planet Shlorp that was lost when the planet was destroyed. There is a significant catch to this, however.

Once the Pupa reaches maturity, it will apparently consume Earth and recreate the planet in the image of Shlorp. Every season, the Pupa's appearance changes and evolves, meaning that it's continuing to grow closer and closer to its alleged destiny. With all that being said, the Solar Opposites don't really know all that much about the Pupa and have been wrong about him before, even with Terry supposedly being an expert on the species.

Tiffany Haddish as Aisha

While not a series regular, Girl's Trip star Tiffany Haddish lends her voice to the family's ship's AI, Aisha. Instead of being a helpful, all-powerful cybernetic being, Aisha is massively sarcastic and extremely passive-aggressive. She is almost constantly mocking and making fun of the sheer incompetency of the Solar Opposites and doesn't have any misgivings or regrets about it. Perhaps she represents the attitude of perfectionism that was present on Schlorp that the family may or may not have forgotten about.

Andy Daly as Tim

To be perfectly honest, as good as Solar Opposites is, a big reason why the show has become so popular isn't for the main plot, but the C-Plot. Remember when we mentioned that Yumulack was shrinking people down and putting them in a display case? Well, those people created a society that is ripe with classism and dystopia. Tim was a seemingly normal man who was put in the wall, eventually learning that it was taken over by a cruel overlord calling himself the Duke. Tim becomes a symbol to the lower levels of the wall, starting a romance with another wall captive, Cherie, and eventually leading a revolution to take down the Duke's authoritarian rule. However, when Tim and Cherie discover that the Duke had an escape hatch to the outside world the whole time, Tim stabs Cherie in the abdomen. Tim willingly decides to keep the escape hatch a secret and rule the wall himself. After dumping Cherie in the outside world and believing her dead, Tim becomes the new leader of the wall, going from its greatest hero to its greatest villain.

Cherie, played by Christina Hendricks, survives her encounter with Tim and makes her way back into the wall, eventually meeting up with Halk, played by Sterling K. Brown, and they begin to hatch a plan to expose Tim and take him down. Their conclusion in Season 2 was left on a bit of a cliffhanger, so despite no direct confirmation, we'll probably see them again sometime soon. We do have a confirmation from the Season 3 trailer that not only is Tim returning, but he and other members of the wall have found a way to escape and grow big again, presumably ready to exact revenge on the alien who imprisoned them.