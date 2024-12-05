Adult animation reached new heights in 2020 with the debut of Solar Opposites. The series is the perfect blend of absurd sci-fi comedy and surprising heartfelt moments. Solar Opposites, the hilarious brainchild created by Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan, has solidified its rank among some of the best adult animated series. The animation follows a dysfunctional alien family stranded on planet Earth, whose chaotic attempt to coexist with humanity presents a lot of room to grow. Still, audiences enjoy the quirks of the outrageous family, resonating with scenes that offer humorous yet endearing perspectives on humanity. The show provides a fresh look at everyday life through the chaos of this small alien family, going beyond its absurdity and exploring surprisingly deep themes.

Over its run of five seasons, Solar Opposites has delivered countless engaging and unforgettable episodes, using its balance of absurd humor, emotional depth, and well-crafted subplots. Whether delivering into the randy escapades of its alien protagonists, offering satirical commentary on human nature, or showcasing the captivating drama and insanity within the Wall, the series consistently surprises and delights viewers with its creative storytelling and meaningful themes.

10 “The Matter Transfer Array”

Season 1, Episode 1

While some may say this episode had no great highlights, the pilot Solar Opposites episode sets the tone for the absurd and hilarious exploration of a series of alien antics that defines the series. “ The Matter Transfer Array,” highlights Korvo’s disdain for planet Earth and its inhabitants, hilariously contrasting with Terry’s overzealousness for all things human. When Korvo unexpectedly discovers one of mankind’s greatest inventions-television- he becomes obsessed with a fictional character named Funbucket. Their alien sci-fi inventions bring the character to life, but things take a bizarre turn as the character seeks out friendship beyond his creators. Meanwhile, Jesse and Yumyulack try to deal with a school bully, but their methods, which include a bit of shrinking, turn the situation hilariously disastrous.

“The Matter Transfer Array,” captures the essence of Solar Opposites by blending in crazy, hilarious, and awkward alien antics with much deeper themes of friendship and belonging. Korvo and Terry’s inability to understand Funbucket’s need for human companionship highlights their struggle to navigate human behavior, while Jesse and Yumulack’s failed attempts at fitting in and handling school bullies underline the family’s disconnect from humanity. Packed with unsettling gore, humor, and a surprising amount of heart, this episode lays the foundation for the series' unique take on humanity and its oddness, through aliens' eyes. It's a chaotically awesome introduction of what's to come later on in the series.

9 "Terry and Korvo Steal a Bear"

Season 1, Episode 7

Among the absurd and fun-filled episodes in the Solar Opposites series, there are often deeper and darker themes. A prime example is “Terry and Korvo Steal a Bear,” featuring one of the series' most captivating subplots; the saga of the shrunken people living in “The Wall.” The story presents a despairing Tim, a beloved character, imprisoned and grieving the loss of his revolutionary ally, Cherie. However, Cherie is alive and ready to lead the charge against the dictator of the Wall, Duke. Yet, when the Duke escapes without his losing forces, through an unexpected breach, the chance for the people’s escape arises. Shockingly, Tim succumbs to power’s corruption, betraying both Cherie and the ideals they once shared.

“Terry and Korvo Steal a Bear,” shows the complexities of human nature, even within its most absurd form. The wall’s inhabitants, despite the circumstances of their surreal existence, reflect the need to find purpose even under oppression. Tim’s transformation to a power-hungry antagonist is a great example of how power can corrupt. With its intense scenes of hope, loss, and betrayal, this subplot elevates the episode to one of the series' best moments. Impressively, the outstanding emotional depth in what is technically a subplot showcases Solar Opposite' exceptional storytelling.

8 “99 Ships”

Season 3, Episode 6



“99 Ships” stands out as one of the series' tamer episodes, yet it retains the consistent outrageous humor. For the first time, the long-referenced Planet Shrlop gets its shine, as Aisha gathers the Solar Opposites for some bedtime storytelling. To calm the panicked aliens-who believe their species’ survival hinges on their success-Aisha recounts the fates of the other Shlorpians, who were sent to terraform distant planets. Her story includes the series' usual mix of hilarity and chaos, featuring mishaps like Shlorpians being devoured by random T-Rexes, arrests by SilverCops, and, surprisingly, one successful terraforming mission.

The alien family finds comfort in the tale, enjoying the disasters of their fellow Shlorpians while forgetting their earlier panic. However, Aisha delivers some unexpected news; the stories are drawn from not their present mission, but a previous one. The show reveals that the family’s Shlorp is not even the original. The twist also explains the ongoing SilverCorps’ animosity towards Shlorpians, whose repeated acts of terraforming have turned numerous planets into, "new Shlorps.” This mix of hidden lore and comedy leaves audiences eager for more from the standout series.

7 "Terry and Korvo Get in a Big Screaming Fight in the Taco Bell Parking Lot"

Season 3, Episode 10

Solar Opposites is well known for its engaging side storylines and subplots, often blending humor with deeper moral lessons. In, "Terry and Korvo Get in a Big Screaming Fight in the Taco Bell Parking Lot," the show introduces another amusing subplot. The Solar family, infamous for their selfishness and forgetfulness, suddenly remembers Glen- a man they shot into space. This memory sparks a new tale, of what Glen is currently up to. Recruited by the SilverCops as the first human in their ranks, Glen works to become the best intergalactic officer he can be. At the same time, the fan-favorite, Wall sub-plot continues, with Cherie and Halk once again risking themselves to protect their home. Both stories soon take a dark and horrendous turn, when Halk sacrifices himself to save Cherie, who later falls victim to the Wall’s religious system. And similarly, Glen's rise to heroism is cut short when he is betrayed by his new allies.

"Terry and Korvo Get in a Big Screaming Fight in the Taco Bell Parking Lot," continues to showcase the series’ ability to deliver emotionally charged narratives, alongside its absurd sci-fi humor. Glen and Cherie’s unfortunate turn of events, emphasizes that not every story has a happy ending. While one of the show’s more somber episodes,"Terry and Korvo Get in a Big Screaming Fight in the Taco Bell Parking Lot," kept fans hooked with the unexpected twists of its character’s fate.

6 The Birth-A-Day-Present

Season 4, Episode 5

This episode celebrates Yumyulack’s “birth-a-day”—a significant milestone for Shlorpians, where they gain extreme power for the day. To avoid becoming a causalty of Yumyulack's power, his family attempts to keep him distracted with a fun-filled day of activities, concealing the truth about his birth-a-day. At the same time, Pupa, the family’s mischievous pet/toddler, heroically attempts to save a UPS driver from radiation aboard their spaceship. The episode takes a hilarious turn when Yumyulack eventually learns the truth, only for it to be revealed that the entire scheme was just a ploy to distract Korvo from the fact that it was his birth-a-day all along.

"The-Birth-A-Day-Present," highlights the family’s understanding and care for one another, despite their consistent selfish tendencies. The Oppoistes knew exactly what would best distract Korvo from the truth. Even with the sneaky twists and selfish behavior from every family member—including Pupa—the story puts a hilarious spin on an important family moment. It's a nice moment for audiences to be subtly reminded of the family's deep connection, making this a comedic but surprisingly touching episode.

5 “Terry’s Big Cleaning Day”

Season 5, Episode 10

"Terry’s Big Cleaning Day," introduces new struggles of the people of The Wall, now relocated to the backyard of the Opposites' home. Cherie is finally thriving in her new life, while Montez, her partner in crime, longs to make amends for his troubled past. The tension rises when the newly introduced character Sofia, a captive of Albert, the cunning leader of Basketballburg, discovers Albert’s plans of domination. A climactic battle for freedom and survival, filled with humor and suspense, ensues. Meanwhile, Terry’s efforts to appease Korvo lead to some very unexpected consequences, as he uses sci-fi cleaning methods, unintentionally creating a new environment, and setting the stage for Cherie's takeover.

“Terry’s Big Cleaning Day,” explores heavy themes of power and survival, as the once residents of The Wall navigate their bizarre existence. The humor of Terry’s sci-fi cleaning methods provides perfect levity to temper the darker moments within the episode. This installment reinforces the idea that no matter the scenario, humanity’s innate drive to adapt continues to prevail.

4 “The Super Gooblers”

Season 4, Episode 8

The fourth season of Solar Opposites may have introduced a not-so-subtle change with the new voice of Korvo, but it hasn’t diminished the show’s signature sci-fi humor, chaos, and the always surprising amount of depth. "The Super Gooblers," perfectly demonstrates why fans continue to love the series. The episode kicks off with the alien family playing a game of Monopoly, which quickly grows into a mass of tension, causing Jesse to unintentionally release a “gobbler,” a physical manifestation of intense inner emotion. In true Solar Opposites fashion, it is revealed that Yumyulack has been hiding one of his own, and Terry concealed five of his. The family moves on from their initial gobbler shock and embarks on a road trip to rid themselves of their manifested emotions.

“The Super Gooblers,” delves into the emotional growth of the alien family. The characters confront their emotional baggage, particularly Jesse, who discovers her gobbler represents suppressed anger—especially toward Korvo. This installment reminds viewers of the importance of acknowledging and addressing one’s emotions. The meaningful lesson woven into the chaos of the family’s sci-fi shenanigans showcases the episode’s charm.

3 “The Clervixian Dinner Helmets”

Season 5, Episode 1

Over the course of the series, the character development has been incredible, and “The Clervixian Dinner Helmets,” showcases just how far the love and care between the dysfunctional family has come. The true highlight of this episode is the connection between the characters and the love they share. Despite the long list of the family's flaws, the family’s growing bond makes this episode one of the great standouts of the series.

2 “The Unwanted Personification of Terry”

Season 4, Episode 11

The finale of Season 4 gives fans an episode that brings some unexpected truths to light. The Solar Opposites have spent too much time on Earth and are transforming into humans. Confident in his immunity to the impending transformation, Korvo plans to leave the planet before the "humanification," of his entire family becomes permanent. However, Korvo’s plan quickly unravels due to his missing ship—secretly repaired long ago. As the rest of the family transforms, fully embracing their human selves, Korvo finds himself abandoned in his mission. It doesn't take long for the family to buckle under the weight of their everyday human lives. When returning and desperate for Korvo’s help, they find the fully human Korvo, thriving and unwilling to return to being Shlorpian.

“The Unwanted Personification of Terry” beautifully highlights the conflict between the aliens' desire to fit in with humanity, and their underlying pride in their Shlorpian identity. While the family initially enjoyed their time as humans, the stress of everyday human life began to outweigh its appeal. The enjoyable episode offers viewers themes of identity and acceptance through its consistent sci-fi lens.

1 “The What If?! Device”

Season 5, Episode 8

Solar Opposites introduces a device hilariously, called, “The What if?! Device,” invented to show the alien family alternate versions of their lives based on different decisions. While this trope has been explored in other iconic sci-fi works, such as Futurama and big productions in the MCU’s What If...?, this parody episode doesn't shine any less bright. The Opposites initially came to the decision that they would like to use the What if?! Device, only to find out it is already in use. Chaos ensues as the family debates whether they should unpress the button, and undo their “perfect enough” lives. It is later revealed that the Solar Opposites originally had a team leader who erased himself from their reality by pushing the button on their What if?! Device. This twist implies that all five of the amazing seasons take place in an alternate reality.

What makes this episode so captivating is Korvo’s heartfelt confession at the end of the whole debacle. Despite him being the most mission-focused of the group, Korvo chooses to destroy the What If?! Device, prioritizing the life he and his family have built on Earth, over the immediate success of the mission. Korvo has evolved into a caring father and husband. The growth reflected in this "What If?! Device,” shows the ongoing theme of transformation, with each family member contributing to the surprising amount of emotional development in the series. The episode showcases just how far they’ve come since the series began.

