With Summer nearing an end and Season 5 of Solar Opposites gracing Hulu last month, it's time to start preparing for the spooky season. The family of Shlorpians first discovered what Halloween was all about with their second-ever holiday special in 2022, in which Jessie (Mary Mack) and Terry (Thomas Middleditch) worked to one-up their neighbor with scares, Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) experienced the fires of Hell, and Korvo (Dan Stevens) cowered from then cooperated with the Crypt Keeper. This year, they'll once again explore the spirit of Halloween and Collider is excited to share the first images and an official release date for their spooky new adventure. The episode is slated to hit Hulu on Monday, October 7 with a few weeks to spare before the big day.

This year's holiday special lands the Solars in a peculiar predicament as they become haunted by The Spirit of Halloween. After he murdered the Great Pumpkin the last time around, Korvo instead becomes inhabited by the spirit and turns into the legendary pumpkin deity himself. He's not the only one affected, as the images show Terry as a ghost, Jesse as a werewolf Shlorpian, and Yumyulack as a burlesque cat. To make matters worse, the gang has an all-important interview coming up to get access to a luxurious country club. They have to appear as normal as possible, but with the spirit taking over their bodies, the aliens have their work cut out for them.

Other images from the latest Solar Opposites holiday special show how decked out in spooky vibes the show will be to celebrate the occasion. The typical episode intro in front of the Shlorpians' home is given a Halloween glow-up with grim reapers, jack-o-lanterns, gravestones, and more, while the aliens themselves don some fun costumes. Even the Pupa (Sagan McMahan) and JK-7 show out dressed as a skeleton and a certain iconic electric mouse Pokémon. It sets the tone for a fun trick-or-treat-themed episode that will bring the laughs as the Solars try to escape a terrible fate.

'Solar Opposites' Will Remain a Staple of Hulu's Animayhem

Nothing is slowing down for Mike McMahan's animated sci-fi comedy past its fifth season. At San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year, Stevens announced that the series has been picked up for Season 6 in addition to the upcoming holiday special. It comes on the back of another strong outing that earned a 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes as it explored Korvo and Terry's new marriage, Yumyulack and Jesse's school struggles, and new adventures from the dystopian Yard and the SilverCops.

Regarding the future of the series, McMahan and executive producer Josh Bycel said in an interview with Collider's Nate Richard that there's no endgame in sight for the Shlorpians yet. While the drama within The Wall/Yard and the SilverCops will eventually reach natural conclusions, the pair are content to continue playing with their alien family using the many facets of sitcoms and television in general. That could mean more dramatic side stories and even the potential for a spinoff, but McMahon emphasized that the focus will always be on telling fun stories with the family and keeping the audience on their toes.

"We haven't talked about an endgame right now. Animation is so deciduous, anytime something goes away, it seems like, 'Take a couple of years off and then regrow,' like mint in a garden where you're like, 'I can't get rid of this f---ing thing.' But no, we are not telling a big serialized story. We're telling stories about a group, like a family, that is living their lives, and you could just keep telling stories forever. There are elements of it that could resolve, you know what I mean? Like, I have a final SilverCops episode that'll hit, and then you won't see SilverCops after that. That story will resolve. There's some stuff with the Wall, too, that we have in mind, but then something else could grow in those places. Solar Opposites is a show, but it's also almost a network where movies or other shows can happen within it, and you're always getting these family stories. That's the real joy of it. We don't want to feel like there's a final episode of an animated sitcom about a family because the family is gonna keep going."

The new Solar Opposites Halloween special arrives on Hulu on October 7. Check out our exclusive images in the gallery above. In the meantime, all episodes of Season 5 are now streaming.

