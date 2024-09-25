The Solar Opposites are going back to the well of Halloween, though this time, they'll quite literally become the holiday. Hulu shared the official trailer for their new holiday special, "The Hunt for Brown October," which is confirmed as a direct follow-up to their previous spooky adventures from 2022. Still not in love with the idea of the costume-heavy day, Korvo (Dan Stevens) begins seeing the very spirit of Halloween take over his entire life as punishment for his grouchiness. Expect a chaotic adventure that turns the Shlorpian family to dark magic to escape their horrific fate on October 7.

When the Opposites last explored Halloween, they each enjoyed a separate journey, with Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) visiting the fires of Hell, Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) working to one-up their neighbors, and Korvo going on adventures with the source of his fear — the Crypt Keeper. They'll face the literal Spirit of Halloween head-on this season, as it begins to take over their bodies and turn them into various spooky creatures, from the Great Pumpkin to a ghost, a werewolf, and the holiday staple, a sexy cat. With the gang set for an important interview to get access to a very exclusive country club, they have to appear as normal as possible despite raw Halloween constantly coursing through their veins.

The trailer immediately explains the reason the Shlorpians are targeted by the dark forces of Halloween — Korvo. Despite the rest of the family wanting to properly celebrate, they're forced to pack up the decorations early because of how much he detests the spooky season. Such defiance earns him a visit from a spooky witch who ensures that they're forced to observe the special day as the aliens transform into Halloween. As long as Korvo resists his "Halloween-ness," they'll experience pure spookiness, vomiting bats and watching their food warp into ghoulish creatures. Once their bodies change to fit the season, however, their curse becomes impossible to ignore, forcing them down the dangerous path of dark magic to undo the spell before it's too late. Add in an adorably dressed Pupa and a Pikachu look for JK-7 and spooky vibes are everywhere.

What Is Next for the 'Solar Opposites'?

Headed by co-creator Mike McMahan alongside executive producer Josh Bycel, Solar Opposites will officially wrap its fifth season with the release of "The Hunt for Brown October." This run of episodes shook up the dynamic for the Shlorpians as they became a bit more family-oriented following the marriage of Korvo and Terry in the Valentine's Day special. Alongside new SilverCops and The Wall/The Yard adventures, the newlywed couple explored the joys of a honeymoon as Jesse and Yumyulack faced expulsion and everyone sought to fix their problems with sci-fi. After fighting against the spooky season as a family, the Opposites can then look forward to Season 6 after a renewal earlier this year at San Diego Comic-Con. Assuming the formula remains the same, they're likely to return next summer with new episodes and, perhaps, another holiday special.

The "Solar Opposites Halloween Special Part 2: The Hunt for Brown October" is set to stream on Hulu on October 7. Check out the trailer in the player above.

