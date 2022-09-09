This past July, Season 3 of the hit Hulu animated series Solar Opposites aired on the streamer, and with it came the announcement of a Halloween special. Now, Deadline is reporting that fans can expect to stream A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special exclusively on Hulu on October 3.

Solar Opposites is co-created by Rick & Morty creator Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan, who writes for Rick & Morty. The animated series follows four aliens living on Earth, posing as a family. What follows is a show full of hilarity as they attempt to adjust to living on the planet alongside all the interesting, and sometimes terrible, quirks of humanity. The series stars the voices of Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, and Mary Mack.

The exact plot of this holiday special has yet to be revealed, and all fans have to go off of is the tagline, "Sometimes alien life can be spooky. The Solar Opposites do a Halloween Special!" But fans of the show can take some guesses. Last year saw the series release a Christmas special, titled “A Very Solar Holiday Opposites Special”. The special saw the aliens learning about Christmas for the first time and celebrating it in their own unique, and hilarious, way. It seems like a good guess that the Halloween special will be similar as, even after three seasons, these aliens still have a lot to learn about life on Earth.

Funnily enough, this isn’t the only Halloween special coming to Hulu this year from Roiland. On October 17, Hulu will be streaming The Paloni Show! Halloween Special! The animated special will follow the Paloni family, a family determined to host a comedy variety show out of their house. The concept is actually a reworked version of a pitch Roiland brought to FOX back in 2009 before his career took off. The Halloween special will be used as a medium by Roiland to showcase “up-and-coming animators and their spooky shorts.”

Solar Opposites is executive produced by Roiland and McMahan with Josh Bycel, who has previously produced series like Scrubs, Psych, and The Big Show Show. Season 4 of Solar Opposites has already been announced with an expected release date in 2023. Additionally, when this Halloween special for Solar Opposites was announced, the show’s creators teased that more holiday specials would be on the way, with an unofficially announced holiday special already scheduled for the fourth season.

A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special begins streaming exclusively on Hulu on October 3.