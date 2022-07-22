The Solar Opposites are doing a Halloween special! While the cast and crew of Justin Roiland (Rick and Morty) and Mike McMahan's (Star Trek: Lower Decks) hit animated comedy were at their panel at SDCC on Thursday, they unveiled that Hulu's favorite alien family is celebrating Halloween with a new special this year. The new holiday special will be in the same vein as their extra Christmas episode from last year and will premiere just in time for spooky season this fall.

Details about the new special are scarce at the moment, with only a title and a brief logline available. Titled "A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special," the new themed episode will presumably follow the Solar Opposites as they learn about the scariest human holiday of them all and, maybe, wind up scared themselves. Given the family's still-limited knowledge of Earth, and Korvo's (Roiland) disdain for Halloween and the stress it brings him, the possibilities are endless for how this story could be handled. Attendees at SDCC got a taste of the special which also featured Tales of the Crypt's John Kassir. The logline doesn't give many hints though, reading "Sometimes alien life can be spooky. The Solar Opposites do a Halloween Special!"

Since its debut back in May 2020, Solar Opposites has been a favorite on Hulu, especially amongst those who are fans of Roiland and McMahan's previous work and wanted a fresh, alien take on it all. Rather than focusing on a human like Rick Sanchez who travels different universes and planets, the show takes the completely opposite approach and centers on a family of aliens stranded on Earth. Season 3 recently premiered on the streamer and follows the family as they try to decide if Earth is cool or if it sucks. The leader of the family/team Korvo and his replicant Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) see Earth for its rampant consumerism, pollution, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and his replicant Jesse (Mary Mack) love the junk food, television, and fun of it all. All the while, they try to become less of a team and more of a family.

Image via Hulu

RELATED: 'Solar Opposites' Cast and Character Guide: Your Introduction to Hulu's Intergalactic Family

Alongside its main cast, the show also stars Sagan McMahan as the Pupa, the beloved little slug who gets up to hijinks and will one day terraform planet Earth into an ideal replacement for the Solar Opposites' destroyed homeworld of planet Shlorp. It also featured a star-studded supporting cast including Tiffany Hadish as the Opposites' ship's A.I. Aisha and Andy Daly, Christina Hendricks, Steling K. Brown, and Alfred Molina who are featured heavily in the show's infamous The Wall subplot.

Roiland and McMahan executive produce the series alongside The Big Show Show creator Josh Bycel. The trio will be together with the opposites for a while as the show was renewed for a fourth season over a year ago. Expect more holiday specials too as the creators said during their SDCC panel how well the Opposites fit into the classic special format and that another for a currently unnamed holiday is planned for Season 4.

Solar Opposites Season 3 is now streaming on Hulu.