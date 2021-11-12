For this Christmas, Solar Opposites is getting a holiday special on Hulu all about figuring out what exactly Christmas is. The show has long been about our favorite Schlorpian family learning about human life (and often completely misinterpreting it like with their Manc Ave) and now they're tackling our human holidays. The special airs on November 22 and even came with its own music video teaser that asks "WTF is Christmas?"

This crass Red Band music video features Korvo (Justin Roiland) getting the meaning of Christmas almost completely wrong despite the help of singer Darren Criss. While he understands the gift-giving part of the holiday, he also believes Christmas trees are symbols of deforestation and celebrating the killing of Earth which is just a tad bit wrong. He also gets a lesson on the three kings and baby Jesus and interprets the story as all of them "taking all of the drugs" and killing animals out of anger. Perhaps his worst lesson on Christmas comes from an evil little nutcracker who tells Korvo about Rudolph, an evil demon reindeer that cooks people with his laser nose and eats them.

In a few words, the video is a nightmare in the best way possible. It's made even better with the live-action animation style that turns Korvo into a puppet, making this appear as a demented Muppets movie. It'll be featured in the special, titled "A Very Solar Holiday Opposites Special," which essentially expands on the premise of the song. The official description of the episode reads "HO HO HO! The Solars don’t understand the holidays, but that won’t stop them from trying!"

Solar Opposites has been a hit since its inception, carrying on from Roiland's other smash-hit Rick and Morty while incorporating the expertise of Star Trek: The Lower Decks creator Mike McMahan. It follows a Schlorpian family of four, Korvo (Roiland), Terry (Thomas Middleditch), Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone), and Jesse (Mary Mack) that crash-land on Earth and have to wait out the inevitable consumption and terraforming of Earth by their small slug called a Pupa. Hulu has already secured the show for a third and fourth season.

Before the special drops on Hulu on November 22, you can add "WTF is Christmas" to your holiday playlist when it comes out digitally on November 12. Check out the music video below, but be warned, it is a Red Band video for a reason:

