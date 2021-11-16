HO HO HO! Just days after the nightmare-inducing and hilariously-produced red-band music teaser that saw Korvo (Justin Roiland) transform from 2D animation alien into a demon Muppet, Solar Opposites has released a trailer for their upcoming holiday special, which Collider can exclusively reveal today.

The special will expand on the premise of the music video which sees Korvo reaching into the depths of his mind to ask just "WTF is Christmas?" While the concept of gift-giving lands appropriately for Korvo, he then begins to think that one of the meanings of Christmas is about deforestation and that the Biblical story of the three kings and Jesus is an allegory for taking drugs and killing animals out of anger.

In the vein of almost every Christmas movie ever made, A Very Solar Opposites Special shows that the Shlorpian family will have to discover the true meaning of Christmas. However, at the onset of the trailer, they, much like everyone else, have bought into the consumerism of the holiday and are having fun buying dead tree carcasses and hot chocolate dispensers that seemingly come from Santa's butt. However, when they are given word that the Christmas spirit is nearly depleted, Korvo (Roiland), Terry (Thomas Middleditch), Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone), and Jesse (Mary Mack) will declare that they must save Christmas or the world will be destroyed.

Image via Hulu

RELATED: 'Silent Night' Trailer Reveals a Christmas Movie With an Apocalyptic Twist

What follows next within the trailer is what can only be described as a melange of colors and holiday music as the Shlorpian family battle ninja-Santas and Armageddon-like conditions. It seems that in order to get a handle on the true meaning of Christmas, Korvo and company will crudely and hilariously insert themselves into classic Christmas movies to draw on their themes and message, including Love Actually, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, and It's A Wonderful Life.

Since its debut, Solar Opposites has been a massive hit for the streamer and has already nabbed a third and fourth season renewal. Born from the mind of Roiland, the series carries elements of Roiland's previous smash-hit series Rick and Morty, while incorporating the skilled expertise of Star Trek: Lower Decks creator Mike McMahan. For the uninitiated, Solar Opposites tells the story of the Shlorpian family of four, Korvo (Roiland), Terry (Middleditch), Yumyulack (Giambrone), and Jesse (Mack) that crash land on earth and have to wait for their small slug named Pupa to consume and terraform Earth.

A Very Solar Opposite Special can be viewed on Hulu on November 22. You can watch the exclusive trailer below:

'Rick and Morty' New Anime Short Continues the Adventures of Samurai and Shogun Rick and Morty are back in old-era Japan.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email