The Solar Opposites are closing up shop at Hulu. As the Shlorpian family prepares to return for their previously announced sixth season, the streamer has revealed that their latest round of sci-fi misadventures will be their last. Mike McMahan's animated comedy has also been confirmed for a fall return, though an exact release date for the final episodes has yet to be set. The end of the series will be a major hit to the streamer's slate of animated comedies, which the Opposites have remained a staple of since the show first crash-landed in 2020.

Through five seasons, Solar Opposites has followed a surviving family from the planet Shlorp, who were among a hundred ships to flee the homeworld before it was destroyed by an asteroid. The group, including adults Korvo and Terry, their replicants Yumyulack and Jesse, and the terraforming Pupa, crash-land on Earth where they experience all the pleasures and frustrations humanity has to offer and become divided over whether they think the planet is awesome or awful. In their time living among humans, they've learned about the holidays with themed specials, employed their sci-fi technology for everyday scenarios, and have generally grown more fond of the rampant consumerism, trashy television, and other joys on offer, even as they remain a dysfunctional and destructive unit. Between their hilarious and sometimes heartfelt antics, other stories have also progressed in the background, like the dramatic Wall storyline involving the people Yumyulack has shrunk down and thrown in his terrarium and the SilverCops adventures following the Shlorpians' former neighbor Glen/Dodge Charger through space on a journey to root out the corruption of the space police.

Season 6 promises more of the same sci-fi goodness the show has become known for, albeit with more gravity than ever, as each story within the Solar Opposites universe comes to an end. The official synopsis reads, "Witness the wild chaos of this unhinged alien family as they get into hilarious mischief, all while the final chapter of an epic drama unfolds for the shrunken people they’ve imprisoned in their Wall. As the ‘Solar Opposites’ navigate their unforgettable farewell, expect laugh-out-loud surprises at every turn." Dan Stevens returns to lead the main cast as Korvo one last time, with Thomas Middleditch as his now-husband Terry, Mary Mack as Terry's replicant Jessie, Sean Giambrone as Korvo's replicant Yumyulack.

'Solar Opposites' Season 6 Closes With a Star-Studded Guest Cast