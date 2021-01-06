Quick Q, gang: How are you feeling about living on Planet Earth at the moment? "Not the greatest, thank you for asking"? I hear that. And so, too, does Korvo, Justin Roiland's central alien on his ribald Hulu animated comedy Solar Opposites. The streaming service has just announced the release date for the show's Season 2, alongside a cheeky trailer showing Korvo's desire to get the heck off this weirdo rock, until he plummets, quite literally, back to earth. Solar Opposites fans: Set your calendars for March 26.

The series, executive produced by Roiland, Mike McMahan (Rick & Morty), and Josh Bycel (The Mindy Project), stars Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, and Mary Mack. Check out our review of Season 1 here.

Solar Opposites Season 2 comes to Hulu March 26. Check out the teaser and official synopsis below.

Co-created by Justin Roiland (Rick & Morty) and Mike McMahan (ex-writer's assistant on Rick & Morty), Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who escape their exploding home world only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth. On season two of Solar Opposites, the Solar Opposites take it bigger, funnier, and more opposite than ever before.

