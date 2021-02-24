Bloodthirsty dogs, a case of BDE that turns explosive, and killing people to turn them into bottles of wine. There's, like, a lot going on in the Season 2 trailer of Solar Opposites, the Hulu adult animated series from the creators of Rick and Morty. If you feel like having your eyeballs annihilated by all this vulgar sensory overload, you can give it a spin here.

Justin Roiland (both Rick and Morty) co-creates and stars in Solar Opposites, which features an alien family consisting of Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley), Sean Giambrone (The Goldbergs), Mary Mack (Golan the Insatiable). They've crashed on earth, and after one season of shenanigans, find they must stay again in a reality where "everything's back to normal" (hey, it's not a Roiland joint if it ain't meta). It looks like this season is full of all kinds of madness and mayhem, and if that's what you're looking to stream this March, get on with your bad self, why don'tcha?

Solar Opposites Season 2 comes to Hulu March 26. Check out the official trailer, poster, and synopsis below.

Image via Hulu

Co-created by Justin Roiland (Rick & Morty) and Mike McMahan (ex-writer's assistant on Rick & Morty), Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who escape their exploding home world only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth. On season two of Solar Opposites, the Solar Opposites take it bigger, funnier, and more opposite than ever before.

