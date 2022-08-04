If you’re a fan of Solar Opposites and curious about the future of the series, you’re about to be very happy. That’s because at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, I was able to speak with co-creators Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan, along with producers Josh Bycel and Danielle Uhlarik, about the awesome Hulu series.

During the interview, they shared some great behind-the-scenes stories about the making of the series, how they ended up making holiday specials every season, how the wall storyline in Season 4 will be a Cold War spy thriller like Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, the importance of breaking the rules and staying ahead of the audience, and why they love the second half of Season 3. In addition, at the six minute and thirty mark you can watch Justin Roiland do voices from Solar Opposites and Rick and Morty, and starting at the eighteen minutes, you can watch all of them start to brainstorm ideas for future seasons. It was very cool to see them pitching ideas to each other and they even debated having me edit it out of the interview!

If you’ve never seen the very funny series, Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who escape their exploding home world only to crash land on Earth. The group is made up of Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Terry (Thomas Middleditch), and their two young “replicants” Jesse (Mary Mack) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone). They also have an infant alien referred to as “The Pupa” whose purpose is to consume them and terraform the Earth. As we learn about their story, a parallel storyline unfolds about a society residing in “The Wall,” who turn out to be a group of humans being collected by Yumyulack and trapped in a terrarium.

Image via Hulu

Check out what Roiland, McMahan, Bycel, and Uhlarik had to say in the player above, and below is exactly what we talked about.

Justin Roiland, Mike McMahan, Josh Bycel, Danielle Uhlarik