‘Solar Opposites’ Season 3 and ‘Crossing Swords’ Season 2 Ordered at Hulu

Get ready for more of Hulu’s newest adult animated series! The streaming network’s breakout hit Solar Opposites has been given an early Season 3 renewal, before the Season 2 premiere date has even been set, while the recently debuted stop-motion adventure comedy Crossing Swords has been renewed for Season 2 just a week after the series first aired.

Hulu boasts the “largest streaming TV library of Adult Animation,” including a whole heck of lot of familiar favorites including Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, Rick and Morty, Futurama, and King of the Hill. And those shows are a huge audience favorite on the streamer, ranking among their most re-watched series and highest engagement-drivers, per the press release.

Solar Opposites comes from Mike McMahan and Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland, and the 20th Century Fox Television original series debuted with Hulu’s most-watched original comedy premiere to date back in May (and had one of the best B-stories of the year, according to Collider’s Dave Trumbore.) The series features the voices of Roiland, Sean Giambrone, Mary Mack, and Thomas Middleditch and follows a team of aliens living in suburban America, where their mission is to protect a living super-computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them, and terraform the earth. Solar Opposites was initially picked up with a two-season order and you can check out the Season 3 announcement below.

Meanwhile, Crossing Swords comes from Stoopid Buddy Stoodios’ and the team behind shows like Robot Chicken and SuperMansion. Featuring a knockout ensemble of voice actors that includes Nicholas Hoult, Adam Ray, Tara Strong, Tony Hale, Luke Evans, Seth Green, Alanna Ubach, Adam Pally, Yvette Nicole Brown, Maya Erskine, Breckin Meyer and Wendi McLendon-Covey, who will reprise their roles for the second season. The series follows a peasant with big dreams of knighthood who discovers “his beloved kingdom is run by a hornet’s nest of horny monarchs, crooks and charlatans.” Check out the Season 2 announcement below.