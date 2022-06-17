Get ready for some next level ship from the gang behind Solar Opposites. The animated series’ third season premieres on Hulu on July 13, and Collider is excited to premiere the first images from the upcoming season, as well as a catch-up video to get fans up to speed on all the chaos, creativity, and wacky adventures thus far.

Following a group of aliens trying to decide whether Earth is awesome or just plain awful, the new video highlights the important info fans need to know going into season three, including the crew’s valiant attempts to get humans to like them in season one, which very quickly go wrong. (See: the robot legs given to one person that waltz him directly into the sea.) Season two’s chaos grew even larger, with the aliens traveling to London, only to cause so much chaos — including snapping the London Eye off its hinges — that they wound up in jail with some not-so-friendly wardens.

Season three looks to up the game even more with “next level ship” — their words, not ours — with the Solar Opposites having even more “fun”, encountering dinosaurs, angry humans, and blob people, all of whom seem out to get the aliens who’re just trying to have a good time. The first images from season three also spotlight some of the chaos, with Korvo (Justin Roiland), Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone), Terry (Thomas Middleditch), and Jesse (Mary Mack) attempting to be more of a family and less of a team. All seems to be going well in one image, with the gang flying together in their spaceship, but things don’t stay peachy for long, as the next images shows them at a doctor’s office, because someone’s…foot has melted off? Maybe Korvo and Yumyulack were right about the frailty and pollution of Earth after all.

Image via Hulu

Answers to that bizarre scenario and more will arrive when all eleven episodes of Solar Opposites season three hit Hulu next month. Co-created and executive produced by Roiland and Mike McMahan, the series is also executive produced by Josh Bycel and 20th Television, and features the additional voice talents of Sagan McMahan, Andy Daly, and Christina Hendricks, among others.

Season three of Solar Opposites hits Hulu on July 13. Check out the full synopsis for season three below:

Co-created by Justin Roiland (“Rick & Morty”) and Mike McMahan (“Rick & Morty”, “Star Trek: Lower Decks”), “Solar Opposites” centers around a team of four aliens who are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love TV, junk food and fun stuff. In season three, this alien team strives to be less of a team and more of a family team.