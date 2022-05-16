Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan's hit comedy Solar Opposites is coming back to Hulu in time to enjoy the summer sun. Just like the previous two seasons on the streamer, Season 3 will be dropping in its entirety on one day, July 13, allowing for some binge-watching of the alien sitcom. This will be the first extended season for the series, jumping up from 8 episodes to 12.

Solar Opposites carries over some sci-fi themes of its creators' other massive property Rick and Morty albeit while focusing on aliens instead. It centers on four beings from the planet Schlorp who become stranded on Earth after their ship crash lands into a house in Middle America. Their ultimate goal is to terraform Earth into a perfect copy of planet Schlorp with the help of their "pet" the Pupa. During their time on Earth, however, they can't decide whether the planet is cool or not. Korvo (Roiland) and his replicant Yumyulak (Sean Giambrone) only see Earth as a giant, pollution-ridden mess with frail beings and rampant consumerism while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and his replicant Jesse (Mary Mack) totally buy into the joys of the planet, from television to junk food and everything in between.

From the description given, Season 3 will see the Schlorpians try to come together as a family rather than simply a team. One thing to look forward to with the upcoming season as well is the continuation of The Wall saga. The Wall was introduced as a seeming throwaway gag back in Season 1 where Yumyulak and Jessie would shrink humans they didn't like and throw them into an ant farm-like wall to observe. Instead, it spun off as its own unique storyline where the humans within formed a bizarre, dystopian society ruled by an oppressive Duke (Alfred Molina). Each season so far has done one standalone episode entirely centered on The Wall, and it's safe to say Season 3 will follow suit, following up on the cliffhanger from its predecessor.

Solar Opposites has proven itself as a mainstay for Hulu since it debuted back in 2020. Originally ordered for two seasons on the streamer, the show quickly garnered a renewal for a third season before the second even began production. The same happened again after Season 2 with the series earning a fourth season just a few months after its sophomore outing wrapped up. With Roiland and McMahan on the project, it helped get eyes on the show quickly due to the massive success they achieved with Rick and Morty. It has since been one of Hulu's staples in original animation alongside Crossing Swords and Hit-Monkey.

Roiland and McMahan executive produce the series with Josh Bycel, one of the other writers on the show. Solar Opposites returns to Hulu on July 13.

