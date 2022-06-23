Hulu's chaotic team of aliens is almost back. Ahead of its July premiere, the streamer has released the official trailer for Season 3 of Solar Opposites. The action-packed trailer teases that "ship hits the fam."

The trailer opens with Korvo (Justin Roiland) excitedly telling the others and reminding viewers that a third season is, indeed, on the way. Now that Korvo is no longer stressing about fixing the ship, he sets out to do whatever he wants on Earth. He eventually gets the whole group, pupa included, involved in the shenanigans. Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) seems to be doing quite well with the ladies at school as one girl proclaims that she's falling for him. Meanwhile, Jesse (Mary Mack) teases some time spent with BTK, the show's version of the popular K-Pop group BTS. Viewers also see that Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Korvo find out about Yumyulack's human shrinking habit, which creates some questions as to whether the humans will finally be freed or if they'll continue living in their miniature city. In the midst of all the chaos, Korvo tells the others that they're a family. As the trailer wraps up, it showcases a few more wacky family bonding activities as the group finds their own way to finally settle into their new home.

Solar Opposites revolves around a team of aliens who crash-land on Earth and become stranded. With no solid way to return to their home planet Schlorp, the group decides that they will instead terraform Earth as a new version of Schlorp with the help of their pupa, a creature with various abilities most closely related to the role of a pet. While they attempt to reach their goals, the group tries to decide whether Earth is a cool place to live or not. Korvo and Yumyulack lean on the side of cynicism, and Jesse and Terry view the planet in a more positive light. Per Hulu, Season 3 sees "this alien team [strive] to be less of a team and more of a family team."

Image via Hulu

Solar Opposites was co-created by Roiland and Mike McMahan, who both work on the beloved adult animated series Rick and Morty in various roles. The pair executive produced Solar Opposites alongside Josh Bycel. The series is produced by 20th Television Animation.

All 11 episodes of Solar Opposites season 3 release on Hulu on July 13. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now. Check out the Season 3 trailer below: