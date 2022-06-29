Many shows have taken on the idea of aliens invading planet earth, but few have done it from a comedic perspective, and even fewer have done it well. Invader Zim is a prime example of a comedy taking on this challenge and succeeding. Another more recent example is Hulu’s hit sci-fi animated series Solar Opposites. The show made a huge buzz upon initial release in May 2020, quickly becoming one of the streaming platform's best-performing shows in terms of ratings and viewership.

The animated sci-fi romp centers around a peculiar family. Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Terry (Thomas Middleditch) are just like any other family heads-of-households in this corner of the galaxy except for one tiny detail: they come from a species of aliens called the Schlorpians whose home planet was destroyed. They’ve fled to Earth to seek refuge, along with their two young “replicants” Jesse (Mary Mack) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone), and an infant alien referred to as “The Pupa.” As we learn about their story, a parallel storyline unfolds about a society residing in “The Wall,” who turn out to be a group of humans being collected by Yumyulack and trapped in a terrarium.

If this sounds a bit zany, that’s because it is. But in this case, the outlandish plot works. The series comes from the mind of Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland. Fans of that series know that Roiland isn’t afraid to take on outlandish plots and scenarios, and lean into the worlds that he creates. This series is no exception, and it seems to be working. After two chaotically hilarious seasons, Season 3 of Solar Opposites invades Hulu in mid-July, and here's everything you need to know before the premiere.

After the success of its first two seasons, Solar Opposites will return to Hulu on July 13, 2022. Season 3 comes with a notable difference from its predecessors: where the first two seasons only consisted of eight episodes, Season 3 will contain twelve. All episodes will be released simultaneously, so fans will have more content to binge on. And those who do so won’t have to wait long for even more space-aged wackiness, as the show has already been renewed for Season 4. Although it might be premature for a release date, Season 4 will also consist of 12 episodes.

Watch the Solar Opposites Season 3 Trailer

The official Season 3 trailer dropped on June 23 and, to quote the trailer, “Ship hits the fam”. The trailer itself parodies trailers for action-thriller movies but takes it to a level only a cartoon like Solar Opposites could muster. It begins with a break of the fourth wall, as the characters directly address that they have been renewed for a Season 3 to the audience at the beginning. It also showcases some surprising developments. One of these is directly related to the various humans trapped in The Wall. Another reveal is that the family seems to be still figuring out Pupa’s growth and how to handle it. Alongside this, Korvo appears to have a new amount of freedom. At one point he notes “Now that I'm not focusing on the mission or fixing the ship, I'm free to do whatever I want.” We are left to wonder what an unbound Korvo looks like and the shenanigans that he will embark on. To quote the trailer, it “Sounds like the solar opposites are going to be having some fun this year.”

Solar Opposites Season 3 Cast and Confirmed Characters

The lead characters and cast members will be returning for Solar Opposites Season 3. The animated series has a star-studded cast of voice actors lending their acting acumen. Justin Roiland voices the lead character Korvo. The Schlorpian family consists of a number of other familiar voices as well. Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley) voices Korvo’s partner Terry, Sean Giambrone (The Goldbergs) voices Yumyulack, and comedian Mary Mack (Golan the Insatiable) voices Jesse.

The talent doesn’t stop there though, and the show hosts a strong cast of actors outside the family. Other recognizable names involved in the show include Alfred Molina (Spider-Man 2), Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), Christina Hendricks (Mad Men), Andy Daly (Review), Rainn Wilson (The Office), and Tiffany Haddish (Tuca and Bertie). Although Hulu hasn’t formally announced any guest appearances, viewers should keep their ears tuned for other familiar voices joining Season 3 if the existing cast of voices actors is any indication.

Who Is Making Solar Opposites Season 3?

The series comes from co-creators Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan. Roiland is a presence in the industry known for his work on shows such as Adventure Time, Gravity Falls, and as co-creator of Rick & Morty. Mike McMahan also worked on Rick & Morty and is known for his work on Star Trek: Lower Decks. For Season 3, Roiland and McMahan are joined by executive producer and writer Josh Bycel, producers Sydney Ryan and J. Michael Mendel, and editor Lee Harting.

What Is the Plot of Solar Opposites Season 3?

The plot of Solar Opposites centers around a newly-formed “family” of disparate Schlorpian aliens. When an asteroid destroys their home planet of Schlorp, they find themselves banding together and seeking refuge on a familiar blue and green orb in the sky: Earth. Although it is already inhabited, the Schlorpians dream of repopulating the planet with their species. As they adjust to their new life, they learn to live among us humans but can’t agree on whether they love their new companions or wish to destroy them.

Season 2 of Solar Opposites picks up where Season 1 left off, as the Schlorpians continue their quest. The Pupa is growing and with it, the process of terraforming the Earth. In the final episode of the season, this all comes to a head as we learn that they are about to die so that the Pupa can eat them and evolve. After the Pupa eats the Schlorpians, they come back as trees. Although not a full-blown season of the series, Solar Opposites released a holiday episode entitled "Very Solar Holiday Opposites Special" that seems to take place between Season 2 and Season 3 of the show. The most significant development in the episode is that the Schlorpians are back to their regular forms and ready for more mischief on Earth, while it still exists.

Much of the plot of Season 3 remains a mystery, but luckily fans of the series and new viewers alike won’t have much longer to wait.