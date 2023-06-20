Through the power of science, Solar Opposites' Korvo has a new voice. The series, which originally starred its embattled co-creator Justin Roiland in the lead role as the grouchy, Earth-hating head of the Shlorpian "family," has brought in Dan Stevens to take over for Season 4 onward. The news came with a new video that debuted Korvo's change of tone along with an in-universe explanation as to why he now permanently sports a British accent.

In the world of Solar Opposites, Korvo's voice change is hand-waved away after a terrible accident involving Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and the original dartboard from Cheers. When an antique dart ends up lodged in Korvo's throat, Terry and the replicants save the day with help from the voice-fixing ray which not only heals Korvo's neck wound but also gives him Stevens's lovely voice much to Terry's delight. He'd rather keep things the way they are and everyone simply goes along with the change. The video ends with the typical intro rolling only with Stevens narrating the downfall of planet Shlorp and telling everyone that this is what he'll sound like in all future episodes and flashbacks. For anyone upset, he has a brief and straightforward answer - "Tough shit, it's called science!"

Stevens will join the veteran Solar Opposites cast that includes Middleditch's Terry, Mary Mack's Jesse, and Sean Giambrone's Yumyulack. He's perhaps best known for his role on the beloved long-running series Downton Abbey where he played Matthew Crawley, though moviegoers will also be familiar with his work in the live-action Beauty and the Beast remake where he played the titular Beast opposite Emma Watson's Belle. He's no stranger to Hulu either, appearing in the recent Kumail Nanjiani-led Welcome to Chippendales series on the platform. Among his many other roles are I'm Your Man, Gaslit, and Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

Image via Hulu

RELATED: 'Rick and Morty' Can Survive Without Justin Roiland

Why Is Stevens the New Solar Opposites Lead?

Stevens comes in after Roiland was booted from Solar Opposites and Koala Man as both co-creator and star after Roiland faced a pair of domestic violence charges earlier this year, including one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit. He was also kicked off of his biggest series Rick and Morty which is still searching for a replacement. Although those charges were ultimately dropped due to insufficient evidence, the bridge between him and 20th Century Studios had been burned. On top of that, an exposé from The Hollywood Reporter further detailed his questionable behavior behind the scenes that greatly dampened any chances of him returning to work at Adult Swim, Hulu, or anywhere else.

Despite the turmoil, Solar Opposites will press on with Mike McMahan in sole charge as the series enters its fourth season. The synopsis gives little away, other than that in Season 4, "we pack up the sci-fi and get normal... for a second. Then it’s back to classic Solar chaos, mayhem in the Wall, and some all-new Silvercops adventures!" At least one more season for the series is confirmed after it was given an early renewal at New York Comic Con late last year.

Solar Opposites returns for an 11-episode Season 4 on August 14. A Valentine's Day special starring everyone's favorite Shlorpians is also set to debut in 2024. Get a first listen of Stevens as Korvo in the video below.