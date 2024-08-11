The Big Picture Korvo's new voice in Solar Opposites Season 4 added a fresh twist, signaling a departure from previous seasons.

Season 4 focused more on character growth than the mission, offering a shift in tone and storyline.

The Wall storyline became darker and more intense, while Pupa's color mystery intrigued fans throughout the season.

Rick and Morty’s goofier cousin, Solar Opposites, dropped all 11 episodes of Season 4 on August 14, 2023. It’s safe to say that it ended in a way that left viewers wondering what’s next for the Shlorpian misfits. The season crash-landed on viewers' screens with a pretty big change — Korvo sounded much more like our neighbors across the pond. After the show’s co-creator, Justin Roiland, who was also the man behind Korvo’s voice was fired, they decided to try something new, giving him a whole new voice in the process. That was perhaps a huge indicator that the entire season was going to be a bit different from its predecessors.

Created by Roiland and Mike McMahan, the show follows four Shlorpians (and their pupa) who, despite losing their planet and everyone they knew, are less than thrilled about starting over in suburban America. Korvo (Dan Stevens), Terry (Thomas Middleditch), Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone), and Jesse (Mary Mack) become their own version of a family, growing as a unit and individuals, at a torturously slow pace. Hulu’s Solar Opposites thrives on clever humor reminiscent of Rick and Morty, yet unique to itself. It also digs into themes like cultural shock — or in this case chaos — family dynamics, and overcoming adversity. With Season 5's arrival approaching, here are some aspects of Season 4 to keep at the back of your mind.

Korvo Sounds Completely Different in Season 4

It’s probably not a development you could miss or forget, but it was such a monumental change that it’s worth noting. For the show’s first three seasons, Justin Roiland voiced the group’s leader and resident genius/pessimist, Korvo. However, Season 4’s cold open offers a brief yet plausible reason why it was Dan Stevens lending his fun British flair to our favorite grumpy alien. It all boiled down to a dart-throwing/voice-changing ray incident that ended up being irreversible.

In the usual Solar Opposites manner, audiences were served with a cheeky, pseudo-scientific explanation and a stern warning from Korvo not to sweat the swap. While it did throw viewers off, and is probably still doing so for a select few, Stevens manages to nail the alien's cranky vibes while keeping the humor alive. Also, a British-accented alien makes perfect sense — kind of like how ABC’s The Neighbors imagined it.

The Mission Took a Backseat and Character Growth Took Center Stage

From Season 1, one thing and one thing only has really mattered to the crew (especially Korvo) and that was the mission to terraform the Earth. However, in Season 4 of Solar Opposites, the mission that once drove the plot was practically been left in the dust. Yumyulack’s offhand remark about the mission being “So 2020” sums it up: it’s not a big deal anymore. The show’s shift away from its sci-fi roots doesn’t really come out of nowhere, in fact, it’s evident from the get-go.

We find the titular characters steering clear of any intergalactic hijinks while pursuing a more mundane existence. Perhaps they’re simply tired, or as Korvo and Terry admitted at some point, they’re trying to give the Pupa a more stable life. Overall, the shift in tone makes sense in its own way as they move forward. Doubling down on their cause, Terry and Korvo get regular 9-5’s, though their shenanigans are everything but regular. Jesse tries to fit into the social scene at school a bit more and rubs shoulders with some mean girls. She also grows into her own character arc this season, with more Jesse-focused stories making their way to the forefront. Yumyulack doesn’t lose his all-around “Yumyulackness,” but he’s a lot more laid back and less trigger-happy. Then, in a delightfully random twist, the Pupa has developed an obsession with Cocomelon, which is as adorable as it is offbeat.

Glen and the Silvercops Storyline Gets More Screen Time

Remember Glen? The Opposites' unlucky neighbor (voiced by Emmy-nominee Kieran Culkin), who was practically exiled into space, surprisingly survived. Viewers were introduced to him sometime in Season 3 and got to know him better across the span of two episodes in Season 4. An exceptionally ordinary guy with an extraordinary obsession with Fast and the Furious franchise, he joins the ranks of the Silvercops only to discover that their Green Lantern-eqsue organization has less than honorable intentions.

In Season 4, his story gains a bit more depth as he’s on the run from the power-hungry organization. Perhaps what really makes his screen time more engaging are the constant nods to Fast and Furious and even a vision/hallucination involving Dom Torretto and his family journeying to Atlantis. "Down and Out on Planet X-Non," the ninth episode of Season 4, is all things Silvercops and wraps ends on a sizable cliffhanger. So, it’s safe to expect some more from that storyline going forward.

'Solar Opposite's The Wall Arc Became… “Wall-ier”

As far as B-plots go, The Wall has provided a constant step down from the goofiness and hilarity of Schlorpian's earthly existence. Since Season 1, The Wall has been a more offbeat, dystopian parallel reality that could make even Game of Thrones blush. Season 4 ups the ante by channeling vibes from The Handmaid’s Tale with its magnetic tale of bloody religious fundamentalism. Needless to say, it’s slowly morphed into a gritty drama, complete with cults, kidnappings, and shadowy rituals. Even though the main cast barely notices its existence, inside The Wall, everything's gone from zero to 100, real fast. Talk about tiny people with big problems.

Something Interesting Is Going On With Pupa’s Color

Perhaps one of the more delightful aspects of the plot is Pupa — all things Pupa. In the grand scheme of Solar Opposites, the aliens gradually learn to let their hair down and become whatever the Shlorpian version of a real family is. In its own way, Pupa's journey reflects this vibe shift. Instead of heating up to red like Team 1's Pupa as an indication of its readiness to terraform a new planet, Korvo's Pupa has constantly gone for cooler shades of blue and green. Even more, in the last episode of the season, it simply doesn’t change color.

There are a couple of fan theories surrounding this phenomenon. On one hand, some believe that the color shift is all about how it's raised. Originally made to wipe out life, maybe it's learning to chill instead of being the harbinger of destruction. On the other hand, it could be those weird pellets from the first episode of Season 4. Korvo did mention they might stunt Pupa’s growth. Regardless of the color mystery, watching Pupa evolve is a treat. One minute it's this cute little blob, and the next it's pulling off some surprisingly deep character moves. Case in point: Cocomelon.

The Solar Opposites Are Now Human

In the Season 4 finale of Solar Opposites, the gang gets a taste of the human experience — literally. It would seem that they kind of had it coming, seeing as they had really leaned into leading mundane human lives. At first, Terry, Jessie, and Yumyulack are pumped to try out all the human stuff they've been missing. But it doesn’t take long for them to find out what the rest of humankind has known for a while — it sucks.

On the other hand, Korvo’s new human form turns out to be incredibly attractive, so he gets a pass on the less desirable aspects of human life. It takes some convincing, but they eventually get him to join the family as they find a way to wean themselves off their humanity, on a whole other planet. It would seem that things come full circle for the Opposites as they crash-land on yet another roof, set for new alien adventures.

