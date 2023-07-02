The zany and offbeat aliens of Solar Opposites are flying in for Season 4. The brainchild of Rick and Morty co-creators Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan, things have changed since the last season. Following Roiland’s departure from the show, speculations arose as to who will be voicing Korva in upcoming seasons and what this means for the future of Solar Opposites. Now, with Dan Stevens on board to replace Roiland, the show is embracing a new direction in its trademark comedic fashion.

When a catastrophic asteroid destroys their home planet, these alien oddballs find themselves hurling through the cosmos and ultimately seeking refuge on Earth. These extraterrestrial misfits, Korvo (Stevens), Terry (Thomas Middleditch), and their younger replicates Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) and Jesse (Mary Mack), try to find their place in their new home. But things don’t always work out as they want to, especially when dealing with the unpredictable intricacies of humans.

Premiering exclusively on Hulu, here’s everything we know so far about Solar Opposites Season 4.

When Is Solar Opposites Season 4 Coming Out?

Season 4 of Solar Opposites officially premieres on August 14.

Ahead of the arrival of Season 4, Solar Opposites was officially renewed for Season 5 at Hulu. News of the renewal came at the New York Comic Con in 2022.

In the meantime, you can check out all previous seasons of Solar Opposites on Hulu. The streaming service provides users with two subscription options: Hulu with Ads priced at $7.99 per month, and Hulu with no Ads priced at $14.99 per month. By subscribing to Hulu, viewers gain access to a vast streaming library that includes a wide range of content. Most notably, they can enjoy the convenience of watching the latest TV episodes shortly after they air, along with the added bonus of acclaimed Hulu Originals.

Is There a Trailer for Solar Opposites Season 4?

Solar Opposites released a teaser trailer for the new season on June 21, 2023. Following Roiland’s departure from the show, the short teaser offers a glimpse into Dan Stevens taking over the voice of Korvo.

The video above shows the ultimate turning point in the series, as it unveils Korvo's remarkable voice transformation. After an unexpected mishap involving Terry (Middleditch) accidentally lodging Korvo’s neck with a dart, Korvo almost loses his voice. Thankfully, with the help of a voice-fixing ray, not only do they mend Korvo’s injury, but it also alters his vocal cords, giving him a British accent. Much to Terry’s sheer delight, they all decide to embrace this newfound posh twang.

Following the incident, the teaser seamlessly transitions into the show’s opening sequence. Only this time, Stevens takes on the role of narrator. With his trademark grouchiness, he recounts the tragic demise of his home planet Shlorp, emphasizing that his new voice will take over all-new episodes. True to Korvo’s crankiness, the teaser ends with him justifying his new voice, “This is what my voice sounds like now. I don’t care if it’s jarring. Get over it.”

Who Stars in Solar Opposites Season 4?

Stevens replaces Roiland as Korva in Season 4 of Solar Opposites. Korva serves as the show's primary narrator as the (alien) man of consciousness. When an asteroid destroys Korvos' home planet, he flees for safety with his partner Terry and their two replicants, ultimately crashing onto Earth. While his fellow alien companions embrace the idea of living on Earth, Korva has held a grudge against the planet since then. Stevens made a name for himself for his role as Matthew Crawley in Downton Abbey, and recently joined the cast of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Terry, Korvo's slightly more foolish partner, is played by Middleditch. Although their relationship status has been ambiguous throughout the season, their uncommon connection and chemistry are a memorable hallmark of the show. Unlike Korvo, who is yearning to leave Earth, Terry has grown acclimated to the planet's little quirks. Before this, Middleditch was involved in shows like HBO’s Silicon Valley, earning a Primetime Emmy Award nomination in 2016 for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

Giambrone continues his role as Yumyulack, a replicant who largely resembles Korvo, but much younger. Yumyulack attends school like any other average human child but has a penchant for scaring off fellow students with his sociopathic tendencies and deadly weapons. Grumpy just like Korva, he deeply cares for his alien family. Giambrone’s voice acting credits also include roles in Ralph Breaks the Internet, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, and Harley Quinn.

Playing Yumyulack’s “sibling”, Jesse, is Mack. Similar to Terry, she quickly acclimates herself to Earth. Jesse is strongly aware that humans don’t like her and her family, but she still strives to be accepted by the people around her. With her childlike innocence, she doesn’t let hurtful words get to her. With her roots in comedy, Mack’s notable works have been with Conan and Last Call with Carson Daly.

Another familiar face is The Pupa, voiced by Sagan McMahan. Neither a larva nor an adult, Pupa is responsible for some of the show’s best moments. Whether it's being lunged by a group of crows to being put up in an exotic animal auction, this cute, harmless little surprisingly contains the entire lost history of Planet Shlorp after it was destroyed.

What Is Solar Opposites About?

Below is the official synopsis for Solar Opposites:

“Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Dan Stevens) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love TV, junk food, and fun stuff. “Solar Opposites” is executive produced by Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel. The series is produced by 20th Television Animation.”

Solar Opposites follows a group of extraterrestrial misfit aliens who had no choice but to leave their home planet after it was destroyed by an asteroid. With no clear direction or guidance, they ultimately crash-land on Earth. Now living their lives in the American suburbs, not everyone is on board with the prospect of living among humans on Earth. Combining classic sci-fi with absurdist comedy, Solar Opposites is reminiscent of shows like Futurama and Rick and Morty.

Who Is Making Solar Opposites?

Solar Opposites is created by the co-creators and executive producers Roiland and McMahan, the cocreators of Rick and Morty. News of the show’s development arose in 2018, and Hulu ordered the series for two seasons consisting of sixteen episodes. The show was renewed for a third season in 2020, and news of the Season 4 renewal came about in 2021.