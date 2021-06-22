Hulu has renewed Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan's adult animated comedy series, Solar Opposites for a fourth season before Season 3 has even received a release date. This announcement feels familiar, since the third season was greenlit back in June of 2020. The fourth season of the hit show from 20th Television Animation will consist of 12 episodes just like the third season that is currently in production. The first two seasons only ran for 8 episodes each, so the extensions on the new seasons show that Hulu has a ton of faith in the series.

It should come as no surprise that Solar Opposites is such a hit because its creators, Roiland and McMahan, are practically royalty in the world of adult animation. Roiland is the co-creator of the worldwide phenomenon that is Rick and Morty, and McMahan is the creator of Star Trek: Lower Decks, as well as one of the first writers ever hired for Rick and Morty. Although Solar Opposites has big shoes to fill, the show rises to the occasion and stands on its own as a hilarious addition to adult animated comedies. Solar Opposites is just one of many new original animated shows for adults on Hulu, including M.O.D.O.K. and Crossing Swords.

Solar Opposites' main voice cast consists of Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, and Mary Mack, and they are all set to reprise their roles for the new seasons. The first two seasons saw America's favorite alien family battle against literal embodiments of stress, a fictional cartoon character, and a monstrous-yet-emotional pig humanoid who works at Apple. The next two seasons should provide audiences with even more outrageous hijinks, especially since there will be more episodes per season.

While there is no release date for Solar Opposites Seasons 3 or 4, the first two seasons of Solar Opposites are available to stream on Hulu.

