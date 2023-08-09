The Big Picture Season 4 of Solar Opposites brings a holy war between the Bowinian Church and dissenters, as Cherie fights to get her baby back and resist the church's rise to power.

The Wall continues to be a major source of action and drama within the show, with worsening conditions and a new threat to all life within.

The upcoming season sees changes behind the scenes, with co-creator Mike McMahan solely in charge and Dan Stevens taking over as Korvo. The show has also been renewed for a fifth season and a new Valentine's Day special is on the way.

A new and frightful age awaits The Wall in Season 4 of Solar Opposites. Following the storyline's Season 3 finale where the Bowinian Church stole baby Pezlie and plot their rise to power, Cherie is ready to fight back. Collider is excited to exclusively unveil a new trailer for Hulu's hit animated sci-fi comedy which teases a holy war between the church and its dissenters brewing within the dystopian society of Jesse and Yumyulack's massive system of terrariums for shrunk-down people.​​​​​​

The footage kicks off with a look back at everything The Wall has been through since the series began from Cherie's arrival to an uprising against Alfred Molina's Duke, a mosquito infestation, and even a low-rise jean trend. Although a new democratic government of representatives has been established and there's finally peace, Cherie isn't ready to sit still until she gets her baby back from Sister Sisto who's now at the head of the church. Sisto wants to unite everyone in the wall under Jesse's bow, creating a theocracy where she reigns supreme. To do so, she builds an army willing to slaughter any who oppose the church and resist the message of Jesse's light. As another war begins, conditions in The Wall worsen as the temperature drops and threatens all life within.

The Wall, again, looks to be a big source of action and drama within the world of Solar Opposites. Since the beginning, the dystopian subplot has been a fan-favorite for its stark contrast to the wacky sci-fi hijinks of the Shlorpian family on the outside, building a world that's both creative for its use of everyday objects and terrifying with threats looming around every corner. It's become such a beloved part of the animated comedy that Hulu's Animayhem activation at San Diego Comic-Con heavily featured The Wall.

The Solar Opposites Are Undergoing Some Changes in Season 4

Image via Hulu

Outside The Wall, Season 4 will see the Solar Opposites try to keep things normal and sci-fi free, but fail miserably all as new adventures with the corrupt Silvercops unfold away from Earth. While that sounds par for the course, a few changes are in order with this upcoming run of episodes. This will be the first season manned solely by co-creator Mike McMahan following the departure of Justin Roiland amid domestic violence charges and questionable behavior on his projects.

Dan Stevens now leads the cast as the head of the Shlorpian family Korvo while Thomas Middleditch returns as the Pupa expert Terry alongside Mary Mack and Sean Giambrone as the replicants Jesse and Yumyulack. Rounding out the family are Sagan McMahan as the Pupa and Tiffany Haddish as the Schlorpians' ship's AI Aisha. The Wall features its own cast with Christina Hendricks as Cherie and Sutton Foster as Sisto. Succession star Kieran Culkin will also return as the Shlorpians' neighbor Glen as he tries to survive after being left for dead by the Silvercops.

Still more sci-fi shenanigans await the Solar Opposites as the show received an early renewal for a fifth season on Hulu. Before that, however, the Shlorpians will explore another holiday with a new special coming in early 2024. Following last year's Halloween special, the Solar Opposites will learn all about Valentine's Day which is sure to cause more hilarious confusion for Korvo and the rest of the family.

Solar Opposites Season 4 premieres on August 14 on Hulu. Check out the exclusive trailer for The Wall storyline below.