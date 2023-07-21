The Solar Opposites have arrived at San Diego Comic-Con! Hulu's hit animated series is once again taking to the convention halls ahead of a new season full of sci-fi fun later this year. Since last year's panel, there's been some serious overhaul to the series both creatively and in terms of the cast. Dan Stevens is now the voice of Korvo and Mike McMahan is now flying solo after Justin Roiland was let go amid domestic violence charges. Hulu and the team gave a glimpse into the future of the comedy hit with a full trailer for Season 4 featuring Stevens's new, British Korvo, his Shlorpian family, and plenty of the same sci-fi weirdness that made the series a hit.

As we know from the teaser, Korvo has a new voice ever since Terry (Thomas Middleditch) lodged a dart in his throat while trying to score on the original dartboard from Cheers, deftly skirting controversy with help from a sci-fi voice-fixing ray. A new voice hasn't changed who Korvo is or what the Shlorpians are up to in this season, however, as they get back to wacky Solar Opposites goodness in Season 4 after trying, and failing, to just do normal things for once. That includes more adventures with the Silvercops and a return to the ever-entertaining Wall subplot.

For three seasons now, Solar Opposites has followed the exploits of the Shlorpians Korvo and Terry as well as their replicants Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) and Jesse (Mary Mack) after they crash-landed on Earth in the wake of their home planet's destruction. Their goal is to use the Pupa (Sagan McMahan) to terraform their new home into a suitable substitute for Planet Shlorp, but they're divided on whether Earth and the bizarre humans on it are awesome or awful. Tiffany Haddish also stars as their ship's sassy artificial intelligence Aisha. The series is already guaranteed a fifth season as well as a Valentine's Day special next year when the Shlorpians will explore yet another human holiday.

Image via Hulu.

RELATED: Before 'Solar Opposites,' Dan Stevens Flexed His Voice Acting Chops in This Series

Solar Opposites Season 4 Leads the Charge as Part of the Hulu Animayhem Lineup

With so much more Shlorpian content on the way, Hulu has Solar Opposites firmly entrenched as a keystone in its expansive adult animation lineup. The streamer recently launched a hub for all things adult animation and anime called Animayhem with the family of aliens featured prominently alongside the much-anticipated Futurama and King of the Hill revivals as well as mainstays like Family Guy, American Dad, and Bob's Burgers. In total, Animayhem features 47 adult animated series as well as 17 anime films and 272 anime series. Hulu took the opportunity to hype the new hub at SDCC as well, holding a massive activation filled with iconic imagery from its many animated series including the Planet Express HQ, the Re-Re-Re-Opening of Bob's Burgers, and, of course, Jesse and Yumyulack's Wall.

Season 4 of Solar Opposites crash lands on Hulu on August 14. Check out the new trailer below: