The Big Picture Terry's shirts in Season 5 of Solar Opposites are packed with pop culture references and raunchy jokes.

Fans can look forward to new adventures and tees from Terry, with some favorites like "Curvy Queen" and "GAY" Gap parody.

The show continues its mix of sci-fi chaos and dramatic side plots as the aliens try to fit in on Earth.

The Solar Opposites are back on the air! Season 5 of the hit animated comedy from Mike McMahan and executive producer Josh Bycel is now streaming on Hulu, which means more sci-fi chaos, more dramatic side plots, and, as always, more t-shirts for Terry. Every season of the show thus far has been packed with references and jokes on the many articles of clothing Thomas Middleditch's Pupa expert Shlorpian wears daily, from his "All About That Base" shirt in Season 1 to "Mayor of Shondaland" in Season 2 and many more. With all episodes of the latest installment now available, Collider is excited to exclusively share a collection of all the new shirts Terry dons throughout the family's new adventures.

The themes for many of Terry's shirts are typically pop culture references, raunchy jokes, dad jokes, or a mixture of the above. Season 5 largely keeps that mantra intact, with the Shlorpian donning a D.A.R.E. program parody that instead says "H.E.R.O.I.N.," as well as a "Cobra Bi" t-shirt referencing the hit Netflix Karate Kid spin-off, and a "Hocus Wokeus" shirt that pokes fun at another Disney property that could be getting a threequel before too long if Bette Midler has any say. Each new shirt is spread out between episodes and settings, including in Shlorpians' spaceship with a "69" shirt or on vacation with his "Brontë-Saurus" t-shirt referencing the famed sisters and literary icons. Terry isn't the only one who gets in on the fun though, as Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone), Jesse (Mary Mack), and one of his new friends similarly wear comedic shirts on occasion.

Ahead of Season 5's release, Collider's Nate Richard sat down with Middleditch and Giambrone to discuss the new episodes, which led to a conversation about their favorites of Terry's many shirts. They reflected on some of the highlights of past seasons, like "I Aim to Peas" and "Crumb Dumpster" before moving on to the latest shirts. Although some of the apparel is available for fans to buy, Middleditch didn't mince words when it came to the prospect of putting every shirt online, saying, "Every single one should be a shirt you can buy. What are you doing- what are we doing? Hey, Hulu.com, get your head out of your butt; start selling these bad boys." For Season 5, both stars had specific favorites like the "Curvy Queen" Dairy Queen parody or the "GAY" Gap logo parody shirt, but the consensus is that the team crafted another strong round of tees for fans to see.

What's in Store for the Family in 'Solar Opposites' Season 5?

Terry's shirts fit well with the theme of Solar Opposites as the aliens try to fit in among the population of Earth. Throughout the show's run, the Shlorpians have warmed up to the blue planet as they've become familiar with holidays, customs, food, and other creature comforts humans enjoy. Season 5 turns back the clock a bit as Korvo (Dan Stevens) has a Season 1-style meltdown, though things get back on track as he and Terry enjoy their honeymoon after getting married in the Valentine's Day special. Meanwhile, the replicants have their own issues as they work to not get held back in school. Between the drama, everyone will also come together to solve some problems with sci-fi and generally have fun.

The next chapter of The Wall and the SilverCops side stories also unfold throughout Season 5. For the former, the action has spread outside to The Yard, where a period of relative peace for Cherie (Christina Hendricks), Montez (Carlos Alazraqui), and baby Pezlie is interrupted by an insidious new threat trying to take power. Additionally, Alfred Molina rejoins the cast as The Duke, aka Ringo, after a teaser showed he's not dead after all. Kieran Culkin also returns to continue his SilverCops journey now as the recruit Dodge Charger. Although he seeks to get justice against the crooked interstellar law enforcement group, he'll meet some fresh faces that may change his perspective on what's for the best.

All episodes of Solar Opposites Season 5 are now streaming on Hulu. There's plenty to look forward to in the future though, as the show has been renewed for Season 6 and will get a new Halloween special later this year. In the meantime, check out all of Terry's shirts from the new season in the gallery above.

Watch on Hulu