Over the last several years, Solar Opposites has gradually evolved into one of the best adult animated shows on television. The show has undergone a few changes over the last two seasons. In addition to the major league upgrade in Season 4, with Dan Stevens joining the cast as the new voice of Korvo, the marriage of Korvo and Terry (Thomas Middleditch) is a significant shift in the series' overall status quo. The Shlorpian couple got married earlier this year during the Valentine’s Day special, "An Earth Shatteringly Romantic Solar Valentine’s Day Opposites Special," and their marriage carries over into Season 5. The changes in Terry and Korvo's relationship imbue Solar Opposites with the extra spice it truly needs to bring the show to a much better place than it’s ever been before, making this most recent season the best one yet.

Terry and Korvo Are Weirdly Perfect Together in 'Solar Opposites'

In its earlier seasons, Solar Opposites often comes off as wildly chaotic, sometimes morbid, and also darkly nihilistic. As an adult comedy, the show originally felt cynical and at times mean-spirited, showcasing the mission of the Shlorpian refugees and their weird, dysfunctional familial antics. Terry and Korvo's romance is one of the few areas where Solar Opposites lacks cynicism since they are head over heels in love. The relationship elevates both characters, making them infinitely more likable and charming. Despite their differences, Korvo and Terry are perfect together, and their differences complement one another. Their dynamic as a couple, with Terry as the laid-back slacker and Korvo as the strict scientist and team leader, brings balance. Just like the show's title, Terry and Korvo are solar opposites, but that's what makes their marriage work.

Despite the constant dysfunction, discord, and misadventures the Solars experience throughout the show, Terry and Korvo's genuine love for each other and their Shlorpian family has become the emotional core and heart of the series. In the Season 5 premiere, after uncovering Zazlaz, the Mind Freak (Eric Bauza), as the true evil ruler of the Solars' new homeworld, Clervix 3, it's Korvo who rejects an offer from Zazlaz for the Shlorpians to rule alongside him on Clervix 3, free from mind control, when he sees that Terry is unhappy and wants to return to Earth. This Korvo, who is willing to make sacrifices for Terry's happiness, is a far cry from who his character was earlier in the series. Previously, Terry was the quickest Shlorpian to acclimate to Earth and its customs, and now, it looks like human emotions have rubbed off on Korvo as well.

The breakthrough moments for Korvo continue in Season 5 with Episode 8, "The What If?! Device." During the episode, Korvo reveals that he genuinely loves his family and fears the "What If?!" device could potentially disrupt the life on Earth he's grown to love. In the show's earlier seasons, Korvo often seemed to hate life on Earth and was constantly doing everything possible to escape the planet or find a quick and easy means to complete the Shlorpians' mission to have the Pupa (Sagan McMahan) terraform Earth into a copy of their original homeworld. However, Korvo is not the cold, strict, dutiful Shlorpian he was at the start of the series anymore. He's now a genuinely loving husband to Korvo and father to replicants Jesse (Mary Mack) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) — and Solar Opposites is that much better thanks to these welcome changes in the group's overall dynamic.

'Solar Opposites' Season 6 Will Introduce New Threats to Terry and Korvo's Happiness

The good news is that future episodes will continue exploring the updated family dynamic of the Solars, since the show has already been renewed for a sixth season. In the past, the main attraction of Solar Opposites consisted of big side plots such as the epic saga, "The Wall," which has now evolved into "The Yard," plus the evolving arc of "SilverCops," which now looks like it will transition to "GoldCops" next season. However, in Season 5, the antics involving Korvo and the Solars have now improved to match. Much like the Pupa, the Solars are evolving and becoming more interesting, well-rounded characters. Hopefully, that trajectory continues in Season 6, as it looks like the Solars will have a new villain to contend with: Commander Zarck (Dan Bakkedahl), the Shlorpians' true mission commander!

It appears that Zarck is now on a collision course with Earth and his subordinates. Zarck's goal is to complete the Shlorpians' mission and remake their homeworld, but that means terraforming planet Earth. If the Pupa reaches its final stage, it will destroy not only the Earth and the human race, but the Solars as well. "The What If?! Device" revealed that if Zarck had not been jettisoned from the Solars' ship before they arrived at Earth, he would've kept the group on task and had the Pupa ready to envelop the Earth, transforming it into a new Shlorp homeworld in a matter of months. He also would've blocked any attempts by Korvo and Terry to fulfill their romance.

Terry and Korvo would not have gotten together if Zarck had been around. That means Zarck will likely cause problems for the family unit, who have all grown to love each other. The question is if Zarck can make it to planet Earth, since he's currently stuck on a dead, giant floating cloned head of Yumyulack in Earth's orbit (as seen in the Season 5 finale, "Yumyulack's Giant Head"). Season 5 ends with Zarck crash-landing on the giant head, announcing his intentions to regain control of the Shlorpians' mission. Only time will tell whether Zarck will attempt to throw a wrench in Korvo and Terry's newfound happiness.

All five seasons of Solar Opposites, including the holiday specials, are streaming now on Hulu.

