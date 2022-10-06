This news comes ahead of the arrival of Season 4, which is set to premiere sometime in 2023.

The Solar Opposites may be spending a bit more time on Earth than anticipated, as Hulu has granted the series an early fifth-season renewal. This news was made earlier today at New York Comic Con. The Justin Roiland animated comedy recently wrapped its third season, with the fourth set to premiere in 2023. Hulu is clearly eager to continue the success of the series, which was touted as having the most-watched premiere for a comedy on the streamer.

Both an episode count and timeframe for Season 5's release have not been announced, though 2024 would be most likely with Season 4 bowing next year. Animated programs take time, so this announcement is certainly excellent news for the creative team. Roiland created the series, which premiered in 2020, alongside Mike McMahan (Star Trek: Lower Decks). The voice cast includes Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley), Sean Giambrone (The Goldbergs), Mary Mack, and Roiland.

Per the series' official summary, Solar Opposites "centers around Terry (Middleditch), Korvo (Roiland), Jesse (Mack), and Yumyulack (Giambrone) — a family of aliens who crash land on Earth and are forced to stay there, often disagreeing on whether or not this is a good thing. The family comes from Planet Shlorp, an advanced totalitarian world that sent out one hundred ships to colonize new planets shortly before its destruction." The comedy also features a parallel storyline of miniature humans living inside the Opposites' wall, a result of being shrunk down by Yumyulack. Guest stars on the show have included the likes of Tiffany Haddish, Rainn Wilson, Sterling K. Brown, and Alfred Molina.

Image via Hulu

Most recently, a special Halloween episode of the series, titled A Sinister Halloween Scary Solar Opposites Special, premiered on Hulu. Animated content has always been a strength of the Disney-owned streamer, which will soon bring forth a Futurama reboot with the entire original cast returning, as well as Koala Man, which Roiland is an executive producer of. The latter series will star Hugh Jackman, Sarah Snook, Jemaine Clement, and Miranda Otto. In addition to original programming, Hulu also houses the entire runs of shows like King of the Hill, Family Guy, and Bob's Burgers.

Roiland is predominantly known for Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, though Solar Opposites has carved out a nice name for itself as well. Solar Opposites saw early success at Hulu, specifically in that it was immediately ordered for two seasons upon being greenlit. Both Rick and Morty and Solar Opposites capture the distinct animation style that has become synonymous with Roiland.

Solar Opposites Season 4 will premiere next year. All episodes can currently be streamed on Hulu and in the meantime, you can check out the trailer for Season 3 down below.