The Big Picture Season 5 of Solar Opposites premieres on August 12, featuring a SilverCops subplot and Shlorpian family antics.

Glenn/Dodge Charger (Kieran Culkin) seeks to take down corrupt intergalactic police from within and meets a like-minded turkey cadet.

Solar Opposites has already been renewed for Season 6 renewal and a Halloween special is on the way later this year.

The Solar Opposites have nearly returned to Hulu! Season 5 of the hit adult animated comedy from Mike McMahan premieres next Monday, August 12, bringing more sci-fi chaos with the Shlorpian family and more drama from beyond The Wall. Ahead of the release, though, Collider is excited to instead share a sneak peek of the show's other major subplot, the SilverCops. Kieran Culkin is back as the Opposites' former neighbor Glen, who, after last season, is now a buff dog-like alien named Dodge Charger and is determined to take down the corrupt intergalactic police from within. Our footage sees him making a new friend among the officers and learning an important lesson about the nature of revenge.

Season 4's SilverCops story ended with Glen/Dodge leaving the holo thieves behind and changing his DNA to re-enlist with the police organization. After witnessing the worst the force had to offer first-hand with the way they brutalized holos and tried to frame him for the murder of a GoldCop, he wanted nothing more than to bring them all to justice. In the clip, however, he gets a change in perspective upon speaking to his new friend within the SilverCops — an anthropomorphic turkey-like cadet. A former holo himself, he, too, was motivated by the awful treatment he and his dad received from the police growing up. Unlike Dodge, however, he's driven to improve the cops from within and make them a group worth admiring rather than reviling. His answer gives Dodge some pause and may ultimately send him on a different course in the new season.

Culkin has been a part of the Solar Opposites family since his car-loving, Fast & Furious-quoting character was first introduced in Season 3. He's one of several high-profile guest stars the animated comedy has featured since it began, coming aboard toward the end of his Emmy-winning run as Roman Roy on Succession. Although the HBO drama is his signature role nowadays, he's also built up a strong resume in animated projects lately, between Prime Video's The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy alongside his brothers, The Boys: Diabolical, Agent Elvis, and reprising his role as Wallace Wells in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. He's far from the only major guest that'll appear in Season 5, especially after the trailer revealed the return of Spider-Man 2 star Alfred Molina as Ringo, aka The Duke.

What's Next for the 'Solar Opposites' in Season 5?

In addition to the new SilverCops adventures, Solar Opposites Season 5 will see the Shlorpians up to their usual antics. Korvo (Dan Stevens) and Terry (Thomas Middleditch) finally enjoy their honeymoon, Jesse (Mary Mack) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) continue struggling in school, and everyone tries to solve problems with sci-fi, among other things. The Wall will also be back, though the action is now contained in The Yard after Cherie (Christina Hendricks) and Montez (Carlos Alazraqui) escaped with Pezlie in Season 4. Despite the new setting, sinister forces still threaten the peace of the tiny humans, making things just as deadly as their old environment.

The outlook for Solar Opposites remains positive after Season 5 too. At San Diego Comic-Con, a renewal for Season 6 was announced along with a new Halloween special coming later this year. For now, all episodes of the new season are set to launch on August 12. Check out our exclusive sneak peek in the player above.

