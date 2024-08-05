The Big Picture A new trailer for 'Solar Opposites' Season 5's The Wall subplot teases new enemies for Cherie after escaping with Pezlie and Montez.

Survivors from The Wall have started anew in the Yard, but face a battle for survival when someone turns off the sprinklers.

Hulu's hit animated comedy was recently renewed for a sixth season and a new Halloween special, securing more adventures for the Shlorpians and The Wall people.

With all the sci-fi chaos that comes with a new season of Solar Opposites inevitably also comes danger, intrigue, and suspense aplenty revolving around The Wall. The dystopian side story has been running alongside the main events of the hit animated comedy since Season 1, becoming a fan-favorite addition to the show that breaks up the silliness involving the Shlorpians. A new trailer for Season 5 now teases the next twist in the story of Cherie (Christina Hendricks) after she escaped The Wall with her baby Pezlie and her new ally Montez (Carlos Alazraqui). Now free within the society of the Yard, they quickly find that trouble continues to follow them wherever they go.

The trailer opens with Jesse (Mary Mack) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) noticing the Wall is considerably emptier than when they first shrank down Tim (Andy Daly) and Cherie in Season 1. Throughout the show's run, many citizens of the tiny world have died amid war and strife, while few others managed to escape, leaving little behind in their hellish society. After stealing Pezlie back from Sister Sisto (Sutton Foster) in Season 4, Cherie and Montez find out where those survivors have gone and even start a life together in the backyard where they can finally find some peace. At first glance, the Yard seems much better with plenty of resources to go around and no tyrannical rulers taking power. Yet, it doesn't take long for someone to try and grab power by turning off the sprinklers, leaving everyone without water. Desperation sets in and things quickly devolve into Mad Max: Fury Road for the survivors, as they're all plunged into another battle for survival and freedom.

Like the first trailer at San Diego Comic-Con, the new teaser also provides another short preview of the return of The Duke, aka Ringo (Alfred Molina) as he emerges from the ground somehow alive and well. How he'll factor into the story remains to be seen, but Season 5 could be a chance for him to fight for the side of good rather than ruling with an iron fist. The Wall storyline will continue to unfold in the background as Korvo (Dan Stevens), Terry (Thomas Middleditch), Yumyulack, and Jesse continue doing their thing. This season promises a Season 1-style meltdown from Korvo, plenty of romance between him and Terry, school struggles for Jesse and Yumyulack, and some problem-solving with sci-fi.

'Solar Opposites' Isn't Going Anywhere Anytime Soon

Neither Solar Opposites nor The Wall will be ending in the foreseeable future as the series was recently renewed for a sixth season on Hulu. Mike McMahan will remain at the helm for the new installment next year, though the series will be back even before then with a new holiday special. The Opposites will once again celebrate the spookiest time of the year with a new Halloween episode, though no plot details are available yet. If their last hellish crack at trick 'r treat was any indication, however, things are about to get very scary for the Shlorpian family.

Solar Opposites Season 5 premieres on Hulu next Monday, August 12. Check out the trailer above.

Watch on Hulu