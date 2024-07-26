The Big Picture Solar Opposites Season 5 trailer reveals chaos, adventures, and a new season renewal for Season 6.

Teasers in the trailer hint at family dynamics, sci-fi problem-solving, and subplots including The Wall.

Fans can anticipate a Halloween special after the Season 5 release, continuing the Shlorpians' holiday adventures.

The Solar Opposites are back at San Diego Comic-Con! Hulu's favorite family of Shlorpians is gearing up for Season 5, and they've returned for yet another year as part of the streamer's Animayhem to share a new trailer and some big announcements. In addition to offering the first look at the upcoming episodes, series lead Dan Stevens appeared via a special video message to inform everyone that the adult animated comedy from Mike McMahan has been renewed for a sixth season that will likely air around the same time next year. Before that, though, fans can look forward to another Solar Opposites holiday special debuting later this year.

Since the family of aliens first crash-landed in 2020, Solar Opposites has taken them on some wild adventures as they try to determine whether Earth is awesome or awful. The trailer reflects on a few of those adventures in an oddly wholesome way as Korvo (Stevens) reminisces on all they've done on this "cesspool of a planet." Although he and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) once detested Earth and its inhabitants, it's clear they're now fond of their new home after getting a chance to settle in and experience its creature comforts. What they most certainly haven't done, however, is chill out as the house explodes, and Korvo has a Season 1-style meltdown with his mech suit. Chaos ensues as a few storylines emerge like Korvo and Terry (Thomas Middleditch) embracing the married life, Yumyulack and Jesse (Mary Mack) trying to avoid being held back in school with the Euphoria kids, and the family solving problems with sci-fi.

The Wall subplot also received some light teases between the family's misadventures. After Montez (Carlos Alazraqui) and Cherie (Christina Hendricks) escaped to the backyard in Season 4, it appears they'll have another fight on their hands with the tiny people who live outside in order to keep Pezlie safe. However, the trailer also ends with a bombshell reveal that the Duke, aka Ringo, is alive, meaning Alfred Molina will return to the show for the first time since Season 2.

The 'Solar Opposites' Will Celebrate Halloween Once Again

After Season 5 releases, fans can look forward to another spooky special with Korvo and the gang as Solar Opposites once again celebrates Halloween. It's the first repeat holiday for the Shlorpians, who have since also explored Christmas and, more recently, Valentine's Day. Nothing is known about the plot of the special yet, but their last crack at the spooky holiday tackled a typical suburban Halloween gone mad as Yumyulack went to Hell, Jesse and Terry celebrated, and Korvo went on his own scary mission through the neighborhood. More details on the special episode will likely be unveiled as it nears release.

Solar Opposites Season 5 arrives on Hulu on August 12. Check out the trailer above and stay tuned here at Collider for more announcements from SDCC.

