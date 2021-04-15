The second season of Solar Opposites became available to stream on Hulu on March 26, but that didn't stop Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan’s hit animated series from dropping a new trailer. On April 12, Hulu released a trailer for The Wall season 2. The Wall is a major side plot that exists inside of Solar Opposites, often feeling like an entirely different show. The trailer depicts The Wall as being its own show in its sophomore season and does not indicate that it is actually a promo for Solar Opposites. If someone never saw Solar Opposites and watched the new trailer, they may be curious as to know what this serious animated action series is all about.

It is not exactly a faux trailer because the footage that is being advertised actually exists, but only inside of Solar Opposites because, in reality, The Wall is not its own show. The Wall plotline begins when Yumyulack, an alien replicant who crash-landed onto earth with his family, starts to shrink people he doesn’t like with an alien raygun of sorts. When Yumyulack shrinks down these people, he drops them inside several glass terrariums that are connected to each other. The tiny people dropped inside the terrariums create their own world that they dub "The Wall." The Wall has just as many problems as the real world, causing lots of drama that isn’t really connected to the other storylines in Solar Opposites.

Although Solar Opposites boasts its own impressive voice cast including Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Tiffany Haddish, and Mary Mack, the sequences involving the wall have their own talents that only lend their voices to the Wall plot lines. In season one of Solar Opposites, Andy Daly and Christina Hendricks voice Tim and Cherie, who have turned into resistance leaders inside the wall. They lead a rebellion against The Duke, the cruel leader of the wall voiced by Alfred Molina. In season two, This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown voices Halk, who takes over for Tim as the lead protagonist in The Wall subplot. While The Wall storyline in the first season of Solar Opposites is a violent action epic, the second season is more of a crime-filled murder mystery that plays out like a psychological thriller, especially in the season’s first half.

Although the central plot of Solar Opposites featuring the four aliens stranded on earth is definitely a major reason to tune into the show, The Wall subplot is an extremely fun and ridiculous side plot that fleshes out this strange world. Roiland is the co-creator of Rick and Morty, and the fact that The Wall plotline feels like its own thing is reminiscent of Rick and Morty's penchant for odd diversions.

Season 3 of Solar Opposites was already ordered in June of 2020, so fans of both Solar Opposites and its Wall subplot hopefully don’t have to wait much longer for the next season. Seasons 1 and 2 of Solar Opposites are currently available to stream on Hulu. Check out the trailer for The Wall below.

