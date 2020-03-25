Justin Roiland’s New Series ‘Solar Opposites’ Tries to Out-Insane ‘Rick and Morty’ in First Trailer

Rick and Morty fans, you’re gonna want to jump on down to the first trailer for Solar Opposites, the new show from Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan.

The show, which is out May 8th on Hulu, features the voice cast of Roiland himself, Silicon Valley’s Thomas Middleditch, The Goldbergs’ Sean Giambrone, and comedian Mary Mack. Additionally, there’s a ton of amazing guest voice actors due to arrive on the Hulu Original, including Tiffany Haddish, Alfred Molina, and Christina Hendricks, among many more.

Here’s what Roiland and McMahan had to say to fans on the launch of their first trailer:

“Solar Opposites is coming! We can only show you the teaser right now, but the whole season will be out in a matter of weeks! Stay inside and stay healthy so you can watch and love this show and call us geniuses and all that shit.”

In addition to series regulars Justin Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Mary Mack, and Sean Giambrone, guest stars will include (deep breath): Alan Tudyk, Alfred Molina, Amanda Leighton, Andrew Matarazzo, Andy Daly, Calum Worthy, Chris Cox, Christina Hendricks, Echo Kellum, Eric Bauza, Gary Anthony Williams, Gideon Adlon, Jacob Vargus, Jason Mantzoukas, Jeannie Elias, Jesse Mendel, Jon Barinholtz, Karan Brar, Kari Wahlgren, Ken Marino, Liam Cunningham, Maurice LaMarche, Miguel Sandoval, Nat Faxon, Natalie Morales, Neil Flynn, Phil LaMarr, Rainn Wilson, Rob Schrab, Ryan Ridley, Sagan McMahan, Thomas Barbusca, Tiffany Haddish, Tom Kenny, Vargus Mason, and Wendi McLendon-Covey.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Co-created by Justin Roiland (Rick & Morty) and Mike McMahan (ex-writer’s assistant on Rick & Morty), Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who escape their exploding home world only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth.

Check out the first trailer for Solar Opposites below:

Solar Opposites is executive produced by Justin Roiland, Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel. The series is produced by 20th Century Fox Television.