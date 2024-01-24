The Big Picture The upcoming Valentine's Day special for Solar Opposites will showcase the disastrous consequences of removing love from the world.

The special will feature wacky adventures, violent mobs, and steamy romance between Terry and Korvo.

Solar Opposites has been renewed for another season on Hulu, promising more fun and surprises for fans.

The Solar Opposites are celebrating the season of love! Hulu's favorite Shlorpian family will get "romantic AF" in their first Valentine's Day special coming in February, but the trailer is anything but wholesome or heartwarming. As they learn about the loveliest holiday of them all, Korvo (Dan Stevens) and company declare war on Valentine's Day and inadvertently set the Earth on a path to destruction. The alien family is used to mucking up and misunderstanding Earth customs like Christmas and Halloween, but this time their actions have particularly disastrous consequences.

"An Earth Shatteringly Romantic Solar Valentine’s Day Opposites Special" will demonstrate what happens when love is removed entirely from the world. In the trailer, Korvo sets out to end the romantic holiday once and for all after a dinner with his fellow Shlorpians is ruined by all the lovey-dovey couples around them. Using one of the team's many devices to suck the love out of everyone and develop mean-spirited heart-shaped candies, Korvo accidentally sends the planet into a downward spiral as everyone turns on each other. Things only get worse when the parrots attack, stealing control of Yumyulack's (Sean Giambrone) satellite and beginning a violent revolution. The special promises typical Solar Opposites wackiness cranked to the max as the team tries to save the world from violent mobs and colorful birds with the power of Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Korvo's steamy love for each other.

Despite a creative shake-up and a change in Korvo's voice actor, Solar Opposites is still going strong as one of Hulu's staple animated series. Headed by Mike McMahan, the series is coming off its fourth season on the platform, which saw the team still arguing over whether Earth was awesome or awful. The new episodes brought with them more sci-fi chaos involving the family along with epic adventures inside The Wall as Cherie (Christina Hendricks) ventured out to rescue her daughter Pezlie. New Silvercops adventures also saw the Opposites' next-door neighbor Glen (Kieran Culkin) wander alien worlds, join a group of holo thieves, and ultimately transform into the new Silvercop recruit Dodge Charger.

'Solar Opposites' Is Still Assured One More Season at Hulu

Following an early renewal back in 2022, Solar Opposites is still guaranteed one more season on Hulu before the platform has to make its decision about the show's future. That means at least one more set of adventures with the family unit of Stevens, Middleditch, Giambrone, and Mary Mack alongside Sagan McMahan as the Pupa. It's shaping up to be a big one too, according to producer Sydney Ryan who, during an interview with Screen Rant last year, promised plenty of fun ahead and a continuation of Season 4's biggest surprises in Season 5:

"The writers are always trying to find stories for the season finales that offer changes to the show…and the Season 4 finale has bigger changes than we’ve ever seen before. I can’t reveal much about Season 5, but we’re already deep in production, and we have some really funny stories that fans are going to love."

The Solar Opposites Valentine's Day special premieres on Hulu on February 5. In the meantime, all episodes of Season 4 are streaming now for anyone who needs to catch up. Check out the trailer below.

