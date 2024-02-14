The Big Picture Tune into Solar Opposites' very special Valentine's Day special on Hulu today.

The series unveiled a pair of new promo videos, featuring Dan Stevens, dialing up the romance.

All four seasons of the series are streaming now.

It's the most romantic day of the year and even the aliens on Solar Opposites are getting in on the act. Collider is delighted to be partnering with Hulu to bring our readers not one, but two fun clips featuring one of the show's stars, Dan Stevens. In the first, Stevens narrates the most epic love scene the world has ever witnessed, as we see Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Korvo (Stevens) embrace, as several highly suggestive and conveniently placed 'beams of light' into gaping chasms like volcanoes begin 'erupting with love.' And it is just majestic, as Stevens' dulcet tones certainly bring out the romance in the atmosphere.

In our second exclusive clip, we're given an extra insight into another aspect of the episode, which features some interesting alternative candy hearts that have messages on them which may not necessarily carry the kind of loving feeling that you may hope from your significant other. Among the collection includes the likes of "love is foul," "nope," "no thanks," and many, many more equally intriguing yet, perhaps not quite as loving sentiments. But hey, on the bright side, if those candy hearts don't do it for you, just eat them!

What Is 'Solar Opposites' About?

The show centers around a team of four aliens from the planet Shlorp who crash-land on Earth and are forced to live in middle America. The team is made up of Korvo and Terry, who dislike Earth and its inhabitants, and Yumyulack and Jesse, who are more fascinated by human society and its aspects. The main plot revolves around their attempts to repair their spaceship, so they can complete their mission to find a new world for their people, as their home planet has been destroyed. However, their misadventures on Earth often derail their plans.

One of the standout aspects of the show is its ability to balance absurd and over-the-top scenarios with moments of emotional depth. The subplot involving the wall society has been particularly highlighted for adding a unique and intriguing layer to the show, offering a darkly comedic yet sometimes poignant commentary on society and culture. The vocal cast, which also includes Sean Giambrone (Yumyulack), and Mary Mack (Jesse), has been praised for bringing the characters to life with their performances, enhancing the comedic timing and emotional resonance of the series.

The Solar Opposites Valentine's Day Special is streaming on Hulu now.

Watch on Hulu