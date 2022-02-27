In the first week of February, Andrei Tarkovsky’s Solaris celebrated its 50th anniversary. The cerebral science fiction classic maintains a reputation that precedes it. Like Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey, the film has been referenced dozens of times in other media. The comparison to Kubrick’s film is especially apt because Tarkovsky himself has mentioned how Solaris was a direct response to 2001. Both films ponder the nature of humanity, but where Kubrick opts to tell his story more visually and operatically, Tarkovsky chooses to ground his story in fully realized characters and deeply felt emotions. Of course, this isn’t a competition. Both films maintain unmatched legacies that strongly deviate from the comparison of their beginnings. In the case of Solaris, its legacy has transcended genres and even artistic mediums.

For those unfamiliar, Solaris tells the story of Kris Kelvin (Donatas Banionis), a psychologist tasked with going aboard a space station orbiting the “ocean brain” planet called Solaris. His mission is to assess the worth of continuing attempts to communicate with the planet. Upon arrival at the station, something is immediately off. Kelvin’s friend Gibarian (Sos Sargsyan), a scientist on board, committed suicide and left behind a cryptic recording about the planet. The other two scientists on board are in the midst of existential crises. As for Kelvin, it only takes one night for him to experience the phenomena behind those crises. When he awakes the next morning, he finds his wife, who had died 10 years prior, sitting in his bedroom. From here, Solaris launches into its pontification of the nature of humanity and grief. As for what’s actually happening on the foreign planet, the quick explanation is that the planet Solaris manifests a person’s most subconscious desires. For Kelvin, that takes the form of his deceased wife, Hari (Natalya Bondarchuk).

Based on the novel of the same name by Stanisław Lem, Tarkovsky’s film deviates pretty heavily from the source material. And in speaking of the films that Solaris inspired, the most obvious one to mention is, of course, Steven Soderbergh’s 2001 remake. Touted as a return to Lem’s original novel, Soderbergh’s film takes a different approach to Hari’s return. Instead of aligning with Tarkovsky’s focus on the nature of humanity and memories, Soderbergh chooses to focus more on the rekindled romance between Kelvin and his resurrected wife. It’s entirely subjective which adaptation is more successful, and Solaris’s legacy extends far beyond its own adaptations.

Some of the biggest filmmakers working today have taken inspiration from Tarkovsky’s classic. Darren Aronofsky’s The Fountain is one such instance. Beyond the visual connection of the orb-like spaceships the two films share, The Fountain follows a man struggling to come to terms with the inevitable loss of his wife. Both films use the science fiction genre to try to make sense of indescribable loss. The ends of the films differ in the conclusions their main characters come to, Kelvin in Solaris decides that living in memory is just as fulfilling as living in real life, while Tom Creo (Hugh Jackman) in The Fountain learns to accept death as a stage of life. Either way, the influence of Solaris on Aronofsky’s film remains undeniable.

If you’re looking for a connection to something a little more popular, you needn’t look any further than Christopher Nolan. In both Inception and Interstellar, Nolan has made his inspirations for each film apparent. In the case of Inception, there are two key relationships in the film that draw inspiration from Solaris. The first is Cillian Murphy’s Robert Fischer, a man who is on the verge of inheriting his father’s business. Unsure of what to do with the responsibility, Fischer’s uncertainty makes becomes an asset to Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio), who is tasked with going into his subconscious and planting an idea. Cobb and his team weaponize Fischer’s memories for their own purposes. Similar to the way that the planet in Solaris brings memories to life on the space station, Fischer’s memories force him to reconcile with his father and allow him to accept his father’s death and confront the choices that follow.

The other relationship in Inception that is reminiscent of Solaris is between Cobb and his deceased wife, Mal (Marion Cotillard). After working together on the technology that allows people to infiltrate dreams, Mal tragically commits suicide after being unable to separate reality from the dream world. Unable to move on from her death, Cobb’s presence in dreams is always accompanied by a hostile projection of Mal. In Solaris, Kelvin’s wife had also died by suicide. In the case of both films, Mal and Hari’s manifestation from beyond the grave is an illustration of the ways in which Cobb and Kelvin have been unable to move on from their deaths.

Interstellar has a different sort of relationship to Solaris. While there is a running motif of a “ghost” embodied by Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) that is similar to the projections of the dead on Solaris, the two films more closely resemble each other in their exploration of science and emotion. Solaris explores the nature of love and its connection to humanity. During a famous scene at a birthday party, Kelvin and Hari’s love is visualized through a balletic levitation scene. Love is made equivalent to humans taking flight, something that science would label inexplicable. Interstellar exploration of love comes to a similar conclusion. When Cooper hurtles himself into the black hole and lands in a tesseract built by a future advanced race of humans, he determines that it is his love for his daughter, Murph (Mackenzie Foy), that allows him to communicate with her beyond the limits of space and time. Solaris performs a similar interrogation of science. In its depiction of love, it argues that some things that transcend science. Science ignores subjective opinions and emotion, but love is just as real as anything science deems so.

Tarkovsky’s themes and visuals have also made their way into the world of animation. There are a handful of examples, with one of the standout connections being to Angel’s Egg, a Japanese film directed by Mamoru Oshii. Known for his work directing Ghost in the Shell, Oshii borrowed many elements from Solaris for Angel’s Egg. Beyond the strongly evocative atmosphere and pacing of the film, several shots pay direct homage to Tarkovsky’s film, most notably the final shot. In Solaris, the final shot depicts Kelvin’s return to his father’s home and subsequent falling to his knees. The camera then zooms out to reveal that his father’s home is actually on an island on the ocean of Solaris. Similarly, in Angel’s Egg, a boy stands on a shoreline as statues rise from the ground. Then, just as in Solaris, the camera zooms out from the beach to reveal the entirety of the film has taken place in the hull of a giant capsized ship. Interpretations of the ending abound, but the inspiration drawn from Solaris is unquestionable.

Beyond the big screen, Solaris has also made its way into television and video games. During an episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation entitled “Where No One Has Gone Before,” the crew of the Enterprise encounters an alien with the ability to channel thought into reality. On the video game side of things, the most notable connection would be to Silent Hill 2. In the game, you play as James Sunderland, a man drawn towards Silent Hill after receiving a letter from his wife who died three years prior. As he begins seeing events and people who remind him of things from his past, he eventually learns that everything he sees at Silent Hill is a manifestation of his psyche. At this point, you know the drill, the connection is obvious. Solaris and Silent Hill 2 both force their broken main characters to confront their deepest thoughts as they are physically brought to life before them.

Clearly, Tarkovsky’s influence from Solaris is far-reaching. His other science fiction film, Stalker, would prove to be equally impactful with its influence on films like Alex Garland’s Annihilation and a video game franchise that shares the same name as it. With Solaris, Tarkovsky, together with Kubrick’s 2001, managed to breathe new life into a genre that had primarily been known for its monsters. Specifically for Tarkovsky, it was his heady themes, decrepit atmosphere, and emotionally complex characters, that allowed him to leave a lasting impression on the science fiction genre.

