Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) getting his surname from a bored Imperial officer (Andrew Woodall) in Solo: A Star Wars Story remains one of the most controversial scenes in Star Wars. People usually argue that the reveal was a lazy piece of writing to use a pun with "solo" meaning "alone," or that it was lackluster, given Han's importance. While the scene is indeed pretty unremarkable itself, the reveal is actually a powerful moment in terms of storytelling and works very well for who Han is as well as who he later becomes.

'Solo' Proves Han Doesn’t Need a Backstory

Image via Lucasfilm

When we meet Han (Harrison Ford) in Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, we know nothing about him, only that he is a cocky pilot who is in a lot of trouble. This is, in fact, the perfect definition of his character throughout the whole franchise, and we never learn more about his past. Solo itself doesn't dare change this, because, with Han, what you see is what you get, so there is no glorious noble history hidden in his past.

That's exactly what the reveal about how he gets the Solo surname means—Han doesn't need a backstory, because he is a great character already. What's important about him at that point isn't where he comes from or whether he has done something big, but actually what he will do and where he will go from there. We know him for the scoundrel with a heart of gold he turns out to be, but, before that, it doesn't really matter who he was.

That Imperial officer may have been trying to belittle Han or was simply trying to get on with his day, but that moment isn't about that; it isn't supposed to be funny or touching. Instead, the scene works so well because of how it fits retroactively within Han's history in Star Wars, because, deep down, he will always be solo, regardless of how big of a role he plays in galactic history.

How Han Gets His Surname Defines Him Forever